Heiken Ashi Color





Change the timeframe of a subchart in bulk

Change the scale of a subchart in bulk





Reflect only the color of the average bar on the chart





Display the high and low prices of the previous month, the previous week, and the previous day





Indicator.





When the average bar is displayed, it will be difficult to see the chart pattern by all means, so only the color is reflected. This makes it difficult to overlook the shape of candlesticks, such as pin bars and reversals.





It can be recommended for scalpers and the like.





In addition, please be sure to save your environment in a template before using it. When removing the indicator, it is set to return to the default chart color, but depending on the machine specs and other factors, the reflection of the color may be delayed, and the color setting may not be restored.





In that case, you can either revert it manually from the property or apply a template to return it. Thank you for your understanding.