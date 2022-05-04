Wheel Dark MT5





Recommended timeframe:M1

Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1507755





Features:

> One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade all symbols

> Fixed Signals: the trade signals will never change in the future

> Small stop loss: every trade is protected by a stop loss

> GMT auto detection, no need to set

> It can trade anyother symbols you like from MT5 after purchase

How to install

> The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 chart, EURUSD is recommended

> Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA