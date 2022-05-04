Wheel Dark MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 4 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Wheel Dark uses the idea of scalping，But it also has opportunities to get huge profits. Multiple indicators have been used to reduce the risk and increase the profits.
Recommended timeframe:M1
Live signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1507755
Features:
> One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade all symbols
> Fixed Signals: the trade signals will never change in the future
> Small stop loss: every trade is protected by a stop loss
> GMT auto detection, no need to set
> It can trade anyother symbols you like from MT5 after purchase
How to install
> The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 chart, EURUSD is recommended
> Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
> Hedging account
> The EA should run on a VPS continuously
> Good ECN broker is preferable
Settings
> Trading mode: Select "Backtest" before Doing backtest, and select "Real-time trading" before real-time trading
> Backtest time zone: Only backtest need this parameter
> EA magic number: it's the identifier of the EA, if you run multiple EAs, please keep this number different from others
> Symbols: recommended symbols are EURUSD and GBPUSD, the parameters may be adjusted to trade other symbols
> Symbols prefix: If your broker's Symbols have prefix, you can enter it
> Symbols suffix: If your broker's Symbols have suffix, you can enter it
Default values are recommended for other parameters.