ALFA Multi Indicator
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
EMA - The exponential moving average (EMA) is one of the most commonly utilized forex trading tools. Traders use the EMA overlay on their trading charts to determine entry and exit points of a trade based on where the price action sits on the EMA. If it is high, the trader may consider a sale or short sale, and conversely if it is low, a buy.
SSL - Known as the SSL, the Semaphore Signal Level channel chart alert is an indicator that combines moving averages to provide you with a clear visual signal of price movement dynamics. In short, it's designed to show you when a price trend is forming.
MACD is an acronym for Moving Average Convergence Divergence.
This technical indicator is a tool that’s used to identify moving averages that are indicating a new trend, whether it’s bullish or bearish.