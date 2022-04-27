ALFA Multi Indicator

exponential moving average

- The(EMA) is one of the most commonly utilized forex trading tools. Traders use the EMA overlay on their trading charts to determine entry and exit points of a trade based on where the price action sits on the EMA. If it is high, the trader may consider a sale or short sale, and conversely if it is low, a buy.



SSL - Known as the SSL, the Semaphore Signal Level channel chart alert is an indicator that combines moving averages to provide you with a clear visual signal of price movement dynamics. In short, it's designed to show you when a price trend is forming.



MACD is an acronym for Moving Average Convergence Divergence.

This technical indicator is a tool that’s used to identify moving averages that are indicating a new trend, whether it’s bullish or bearish.



