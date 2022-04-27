ALFA Multi Indicator

EMA - The  exponential moving average (EMA) is one of the most commonly utilized forex trading tools. Traders use the EMA overlay on their trading charts to determine entry and exit points of a trade based on where the price action sits on the EMA. If it is high, the trader may consider a sale or short sale, and conversely if it is low, a buy.


SSLKnown as the SSL, the  Semaphore  Signal  Level channel chart alert is an indicator that combines moving averages to provide you with a clear visual signal of price movement dynamics. In short, it's designed to show you when a price trend is forming.

MACD is an acronym for  Moving  Average  Convergence  Divergence.

This technical indicator is a tool that’s used to identify moving averages that are indicating a new trend, whether it’s bullish or bearish.


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4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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Close All Transaction
Ryszard Kadow
Utilities
Application with Close Button. Program include parameters to change settings: Robot work with Symbols: - All Symbols - Current Chart Symbol Transaction close (Profit/Loss): - All - Close Profit Only - Close Losing Only Retries - max retries to close all transaction Sleep - time in ms between next Retries Robot is free. Robot designed for learn publish robots in Market.
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Triple Supertrend Buy Sell
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. USAGE THIS INDICATOR If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment. Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment. Three red lines - Bearish sentiment. For BUY : -   Three green lines and price
Triple SuperTrend with EMA
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. USAGE THIS INDICATOR If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment. Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment. Three red lines - Bearish sentiment. For BUY : - Three green lines and price a
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Supertrend MTF Status with Alerts
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend   indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. You can use the second my indicator: You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen. Working with my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692
Robot Rsi Ema Mfi
Ryszard Kadow
Experts
Robot usage: RSI, EMA, MFI to open trade.  RSI — Relative Strength Index — is an indicator created by Welles Wilder. The main objective for this indicator is to measure the strength of an instrument now against its history. To do it, the indicator compares price changes of up days to down days. The RSI indicator is a momentum as it shows the velocity of the upward or downward market movement, is an oscillator as it is bounded and oscillates between 0 and 100 level, and is a leading indicator as
Multicolor moving average
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Multicolor moving average (8x). Define period, color, line width. Set period =0  to off  moving average. The moving average (MA) indicator is one of the most used technical indicators for forex traders. It's   a formula used to calculate the averages of a market's movements over a longer time period (usually weeks or months rather than days) to identify trends , which is vital for a good forex trading strategy.
London Open Session Breakout EA
Ryszard Kadow
Experts
London Open Session Breakout Expert Advisor Overview Grok EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader, optimized for trading breakouts during the London session. It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing price ranges at the session's start and executes trades with precise risk management. The EA offers customizable settings, visual charting tools, and advanced features like break-even and partial close options, making it suitable for both novice and
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