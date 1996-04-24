Triple SuperTrend with EMA

Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument.





Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price.





USAGE THIS INDICATOR

If the closing prices are above Supertrend Line, there is a Bullish sentiment at that moment. The opposite is a Bearish sentiment.

Three green lines - Strong Bullish sentiment.

Three red lines - Bearish sentiment.





For BUY : - Three green lines and price above EMA (200) - Stop Loss below last supertrend red line. For SELL: - Three red lines and price bellow EMA (200) - Stop Loss above last supertrend green line.



Some traders use the Supertrend Line as a Stop Loss boundary.

