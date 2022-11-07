Robot Rsi Ema Mfi

Robot usage: RSI, EMA, MFI to open trade.





RSI — Relative Strength Index — is an indicator created by Welles Wilder. The main objective for this indicator is to measure the strength of an instrument now against its history. To do it, the indicator compares price changes of up days to down days.

The RSI indicator is a momentum as it shows the velocity of the upward or downward market movement, is an oscillator as it is bounded and oscillates between 0 and 100 level, and is a leading indicator as it can lead prices and show a potential movement before it happens. The RSI is designed so as to overcome two problems in momentum indicators, which are the ability to absorb sudden or erratic movements and the ability to be bounded as it ranges from 0 to 100.



