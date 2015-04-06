The Great Gridder

I have coded this EA .It is one of my best strategy and It works perfect . it is based on the hedging and grid . you can customiz it as your requirment .
its the best EA for you .

It is consist of the following options ;

  • operation set
  • Manage pair use
  • manage open order
  • manage close profit order
  • manage  clsoe losses order
  • emergency Mode
  • money managment
  • limit of orders and lot 
  • time window settings
  • info on the screen
  • limitations
  • configuration
its the best set of settings i can find and i make the EA from these . you can set the settings according to yuor needs


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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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I have coded this EA .It is one of my best strategy and It works perfect . it is based on the heding and grid . you can customiz it as your requirment . its the best EA for you . It is consist of the following options ; operation set Manage pair use manage open order manage close profit order manage  clsoe losses order emergency Mode money managment limit of orders and lot  time window settings info on the screen limitations configuration its the best set of settings i can find and i make th
Mighty Gold Hunter
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Mighty Gold Hunter   is the advanced   grid and system   which utilizes smart entry/exits with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a   long-term stable growth . It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based appr
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