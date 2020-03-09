Mighty Gold Hunter is the advanced grid and system which utilizes smart entry/exits with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD,AUDUSD.or any other you want.

Features:

operation set Manage pair use manage open order manage close profit order manage clsoe losses order emergency Mode money managment limit of orders and lot time window settings info on the screen limitations configuration





How to install

The EA must be attached to ONLY one H1 chart, XAUUSD is recommended

one chart, Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA





Requirements

