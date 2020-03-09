Mighty Gold Hunter
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
Mighty Gold Hunter is the advanced grid and system which utilizes smart entry/exits with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control
I recommend disabling trades on weekends while markets are volatile!
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD,AUDUSD.or any other you want.
Features:
- operation set
- Manage pair use
- manage open order
- manage close profit order
- manage clsoe losses order
- emergency Mode
- money managment
- limit of orders and lot
- time window settings
- info on the screen
- limitations
- configuration
How to install
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one H1 chart,XAUUSD is recommended
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice