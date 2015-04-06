The Hedging Gridder
- Experts
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- Version: 1.80
- Activations: 5
there are only 10 copies available on 50$ price after this the price will be 150$
I have coded this EA .It is one of my best strategy and It works perfect . it is based on the hedging and grid . you can customiz it as your requirment .
its the best EA for you .
It is consist of the following options ;
- operation set
- Manage pair use
- manage open order
- manage close profit order
- manage clsoe losses order
- emergency Mode
- money managment
- limit of orders and lot
- time window settings
- info on the screen
- limitations
- configuration
its the best set of settings i can find and i make the EA from these . you can set the settings according to yuor needs