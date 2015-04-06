The Hedging Gridder

there are only 10 copies available on 50 $ price after this the price will be 150 $





I have coded this EA .It is one of my best strategy and It works perfect . it is based on the hedging and grid . you can customiz it as your requirment .

its the best EA for you .



It is consist of the following options ;

operation set

Manage pair use

manage open order

manage close profit order

manage clsoe losses order

emergency Mode

money managment

limit of orders and lot

time window settings

info on the screen

limitations

configuration

its the best set of settings i can find and i make the EA from these . you can set the settings according to yuor needs

