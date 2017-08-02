Exchange Zone

The ExchangeZone indicator displays the working time of the worldwide currency exchanges on the price chart.

It shows the stock exchanges operating at the moment.

The purpose of the indicator is to help trader prepare for the upcoming trade.

This indicator can be used for analyzing the volatility on a historical chart at the time of the work of different exchanges.

Such an analysis allows predicting the upcoming market dynamics and make appropriate decisions on buying or selling.

Indicator also facilitates searching for patterns on the market based on the past events, which had taken place during the operation of certain exchanges.

For example, the indicator clearly shows that the highest market activity occurs in the "America + Oceania" zone.

The sharp price rises and falls are observed in this zone the most.

Accordingly, traders need to be especially careful in this time zone.

This tool will be useful for most trading strategies, as it adds clarity to the time component of the price chart analysis.

The indicator works on timeframes from M1 to H1, on any currency pair.





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