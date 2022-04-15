PCFLE Histogram

PCFLE Histogram (Price Change From the Last Extreme) - plots the percentage movement from the last extreme.

Can be used for graphical representation of percentage movement from last lowest low to current high / from last highest high to current low.

Input parametters:

  • InpDigits - the number of decimal places displayed on the y-axis

You can set colors and horizontal levels in the indicator properties.

Examples of how to trade with the indicator can be found in screenshots.


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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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