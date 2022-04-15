PCFLE Histogram (Price Change From the Last Extreme) - plots the percentage movement from the last extreme.

Can be used for graphical representation of percentage movement from last lowest low to current high / from last highest high to current low.

Input parametters:

InpDigits - the number of decimal places displayed on the y-axis

You can set colors and horizontal levels in the indicator properties. Examples of how to trade with the indicator can be found in screenshots.



