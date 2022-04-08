Risk Manager Tools

The Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important tools for every trader, to manage his trading risk and keep the Balance safe.more than 60% of the Trader lose their investment because they don`t manage the risk very well.

With the Risk Manager Expert Advisor, you will be able to control your risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms.





For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance.





Advisor functions





This risk manager will help you control risks:

for a deal

for the day

for a week

for a month

You can also control

Maximum allowable lot when trading maximum number of orders per day maximum profit per day set profit taking on Equity

That's not all, the adviser can also set the default SL and TP for you if you specify automatic setting in the settings.

Description of settings : Price : current price. S.L. : you can set stop loose per pips or at a specific price you want. T.P. : you can set take profit per pips or at a specific price you want. Profit: your profit from the trade in pips and in current currency $. Loss : your possible loss if trade go against you in pips or in current currency $. Risk : you can set your trade risk in percentage by clicking on the up and down arrow and the Trade Lot will be set depending on your risk percentage you set. Lot : it is set depending on your risk percentage .





