Risk Manager Tools

The Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important tools  for every trader, to manage his trading risk and keep the Balance safe.more than 60% of the Trader lose their investment because they don`t manage the  risk  very well.

 

With the  Risk Manager  Expert Advisor, you will be able to control your risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms.


For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance.


Advisor functions


This risk manager will help you control risks: 
  • for a deal
  • for the day
  • for a week
  • for a month
You can also control 
  1. Maximum allowable lot when trading
  2. maximum number of orders per day
  3. maximum profit per day
  4. set profit taking on Equity

That's not all, the adviser can also set the default SL and TP for you if you specify automatic setting in the settings.


Description of settings :

Price : current price.

S.L.  :  you can set stop loose per pips or at a specific price you want.

T.P.   : you can set take profit per pips or at a specific price you want.

Profit: your profit from the trade in pips and in current currency $.

Loss : your possible loss if trade go against you in pips or in current currency $.

Risk : you can set your trade risk in percentage by clicking on the up and down arrow and the Trade Lot will be set depending on your risk percentage you set.

Lot : it is set depending on your risk percentage .



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Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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Hoummad Elkraima
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