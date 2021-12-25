Ofir, Collaborative trading from Telegram (Part 1: the Dashboard)

This article is the first of a long series to introduce a project we are very excited about: building the first full trading system for Telegram

To discover Ofir Dashboard:

Access a full running demo Bot in Telegram : http://t.me/OfirBlueBot

http://t.me/OfirBlueBot Read the user manual: http://tinyurl.com/ofirbluedocs

Join the Ofir user group in Telegram: https://t.me/OfirUserGroup

Contact me in Telegram: https://t.me/GadBenisty

Introduction

Ofir is aiming to become the First full Trading application for Telegram

Ofir is working on top of the MetaTrader platform (4/5)

It can be used with any broker supporting MetaTrader (70% market share of retail trading)

Its main benefit is to offer a smooth and secure mobile trading experience

Ofir is not a trading robot . We do not propose miraculous algorithms to automate trading. However, Ofir can integrate existing Experts or Indicators to be driven from Telegram on the go







From Dashboard to Collaboration





Dashboard provides all information you need about your account, your positions and your performance. This feature only accesses your trading account in read mode (no trading) Trade management assists you in opening a position, taking into account your risk. Then, trade management takes care of your open positions with a set of features (trailing, breakeven, hedging…). Signals bring you trading opportunities from several sources (channels, collaboration, indicators,…). *Strategies *enable you to adapt settings (for example the risk per trade) to specifics sources Integration embeds your trading methods (indicators, experts) into Ofir so you can benefit from them on the go

Collaboration is more representative of a paradigm shift : trading together is the future of trading, which is much more efficient than a top-down “magic provider” approach

Illustrating how we add value to trading in mobility

Take your sublime trading system, currently running on your PC. What happens when you AFK ?



Ofir pushes the Buy Signal from your PC Trading System to Telegram and proposes a trade taking into account your Money Management (risk per trade, per day)





Ofir Dashboard

…

Summary at a glance

This is the Ofir Dashboard main screen.



It displays the current situation of my account:

Today’s profit

PnL

Risk on open positions

Reward Information is grouped by Symbol: Profit

Net lot Size

Risk/Reward

Profit progress

Filters





Dashboard for Pending positions (Buy/Sell Limit/Stop)

Dashboard for Today’s Profit (Since opening of trading 07:00)

Dashboard for Closed Positions









Detail for a symbol





By Clicking on /Symbol (i.e /GBPUSD), Ofir brings up a list of positions for a given Symbol :

Open orders Order ID Type (Buy/Sell) Size Profit/Loss Progression bar in profit or loss

Pending orders Same info + distance to market price in pips

Hedged positions



Detail for an order



By Clicking on* /OrderID* (i.e /1003585), Ofir brings up details for a given order :

Profit/Loss progress (vs Reward if profit, vs Risk if Loss)

StopLoss (Risk), TakeProfit (Reward)

Order History (from open to close)

Min/Max

Menu for actions on this order Close (Partially or All) Protect BreakEven Change TakeProfit Change StopLoss Hedging On/Off Trailing Stop On/Off



Journal & Reports

This feature is part of Ofir Dashbaord. It gives access to several reports from Telegram:



Current situation of your account Summary by symbol (Profit, Day Profit,…)

Open positions

Today's closed positions

Hedged positions

Groups of positions Trading Journal (all events), including situation at start and end of day Opening / Closing of positions

Significant actions on positions (protect, trail, break-even,…)

Signals received

Alarms

Screenshot Weekly, Monthly evolution of your account Excel ( CSV ) Output of open and closed positions All standard data

+ Specific Ofir data for trading analysis (strategy used, hedging, min/max profit,…)





Ofir Notify

Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Send signals from your indicators or experts Customization of alerts Multi-lingual

Notify is part of Ofir DashBoard for sending alerts on trades or account to Telegram

Customization of alerts:





Thanks for reading

You can contact me at Telegram @GadBen75 if you need more information or interested in joining the Ofir Early Adopters Group

Article Part 2,is available now











