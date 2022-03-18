JS Daily MT5

This indicator shows your daily profit for each chart. Please let me know in the comment section or via the MQL5 chat if you want find any problem, or if you want any specific features for this indicator.

How to use:

  • Attach the indicator to the chart you want to see your profit. 
  • You can change the color of the indicators. (Currently positive figures are green, and negative are red)
  • You can display the profit for pair it is attached, or for the whole account (all the pairs)


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Joan Serfati
Indicators
This indicator shows your daily profit for each chart. Please let me know in the comment section or via the MQL5 chat if you find any problem, or if you want any specific features for this indicator. How to use: Attach the indicator to the chart you want to see your profit.  You can change the color of the indicators. (Currently positive figures are green, and negative are red) You can display the profit for pair it is attached, or for the whole account (all the pairs)
Kilimandjaro
Joan Serfati
Experts
This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band. The EA closes the trade either when: reaching the middle of the band or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow) but the results are better when closing with the #2 above. You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live. Features: Bollinger bands  indicator Strategy for closing the trades: When reaching back the middle ban
JS Equity MT5
Joan Serfati
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator that will show your   Balance , and your   Equity .   Really simple to use, no specific requirements to install it. However you can deeply configure it for your own wishes. The pannel has 4 buttons.   Only current   will display the information of the chart you linked the indicator. If this is deselected, you will have the information of the whole account.   Only Buys   will display only the BUY orders and   Only Sells   will display only the SELL orders.   Show Zero will display the 0
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