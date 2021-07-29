JS Equity

5

Indicator that will show your Balance, and your Equity. Really simple to use, no specific requirements to install it. However you can deeply configure it for your own wishes.

The pannel has 4 buttons. Only current will display the information of the chart you linked the indicator. If this is deselected, you will have the information of the whole account. Only Buys will display only the BUY orders and Only Sells will display only the SELL orders. Show Zero will display the 0 on the Y axis. It allows you to easily see the maximum Drawdown.

    The pannel can be modified  (color, size, text size, text font etc..)
    You can for exemple remove the white panel (as per shown in the picture bellow) in that case you will have to set the:

    • Pannel_width = 0
    • Text_color = white

    Other configuration available:

    • FILTERING by magic number
    • Filtering by comment
    • Filtering by period
    • ALERTS when the equity reaches a certain level
    • Display BALANCE, MARGIN, VERTICAL LINES, INFORMATION.
    • Configuration of the PANEL, BUTTONS and TEXT (size and color)


    Reviews 2
    jocafi
    218
    jocafi 2021.08.01 19:33 
     

    Amazing !!! This is exactly what I was looking for. It helped me a lot to control and manage each EA and currency pair.

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    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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    Indicator that will show your   Balance , and your   Equity .   Really simple to use, no specific requirements to install it. However you can deeply configure it for your own wishes. The pannel has 4 buttons.   Only current   will display the information of the chart you linked the indicator. If this is deselected, you will have the information of the whole account.   Only Buys   will display only the BUY orders and   Only Sells   will display only the SELL orders.   Show Zero will display the 0
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    This indicator shows your daily profit for each chart. Please let me know in the comment section or via the MQL5 chat if you want find any problem, or if you want any specific features for this indicator. How to use: Attach the indicator to the chart you want to see your profit.  You can change the color of the indicators. (Currently positive figures are green, and negative are red) You can display the profit for pair it is attached, or for the whole account (all the pairs)
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    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
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    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2025.11.11 13:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    jocafi
    218
    jocafi 2021.08.01 19:33 
     

    Amazing !!! This is exactly what I was looking for. It helped me a lot to control and manage each EA and currency pair.

    Reply to review