SMartPlus

This simple EA is created for a system based on the fact that each tradable product sooner or later creates an up or down movement.
The first entry is always in the form of hedging (buy and sell) in the volume entered in the "Base Lot" field.
The volume of the next entry depends on the value entered in the "Lot Exponent" field
eg: first entry is 0.01 Lot, Lot Exponent = 2, next entry will be 0.02.
Distance for next level entry is set in the "Step Grid and Points" field
eg: the first input is at 1.27520, "Step Grid and Points" = 300, the next input will be at 1.27820 in case of moving up, 1.27220 in case of moving down.
Trades are always added in the direction of the profit, until the value set in the field "Take Profit as Account Currency" is reached - then all positions for the given product are closed and the whole cycle starts again.
Trading takes place in cycles lasting different lengths according to the current volatility of the pairs (from a few minutes to several days).
The system test DEMO lasted 5 months, deposit 3000 USD, leverage 1:500, achieved profit 1725 USD.

$ 2,000 profit was made on the REAL account from a $ 5,000 deposit, with leverage 1:500.

These results were achieved with EA running on VPS , with "Step Grid and Points" = 300, on the pair GBP/JPY and GBP/CHF.


