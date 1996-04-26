SwapDashboard

This indicator displays the current SWAP values (for both buy and sell positions) of individual trading instruments directly in the chart.
It allows traders to quickly identify which symbols have positive or negative swaps, helping them make better decisions when choosing positions that may be more advantageous for long-term holding.

⚙️ Indicator Settings

Selection of Displayed Symbols

The user can choose which instruments are displayed in the table:
• only currency pairs,
• all symbols from the Market Watch window,
• or a custom list of symbols entered manually (e.g. “EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY”).

Sorting Options

Displayed instruments can be sorted either:
• alphabetically by symbol,
• or by swap value — from instruments with the highest positive swap downward.

Table Appearance

The indicator presents the data in a table format directly on the chart.
Each row contains three values:

  1. the symbol name,
  2. the swap for long positions (BUY),
  3. the swap for short positions (SELL).

Spacing between columns, rows, and the number of items per column can be adjusted in the settings.

Colors and Font

The colors of the swaps and the table header (column names) are customizable.
The font type and size can be adjusted as needed — the default font is “Courier New.”
A horizontal line (separator) is displayed under the header to visually divide the table and improve readability.

🕒 Data Updates

Swap values are refreshed approximately every minute, ensuring that the displayed information remains up to date even when the chart stays open for a long time.

📈 Benefits of Use

• Instant overview of holding costs or gains for open positions.
• Quick identification of instruments with positive swap values.
• Useful for swap-based and “carry trade” strategies.
• Simple and clear visual presentation directly on the chart.

🧮 Summary

SWAP Display 1.3 is a practical visual tool that provides a quick overview of current SWAP values for various instruments.
With options for filtering, sorting, appearance customization, and color highlighting, it offers traders a clear and concise view of which positions are most profitable to hold based on daily swap charges or interest returns.


