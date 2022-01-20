Add Multi Screen

Apply this script to the symbol chart to be added, and enter the number of charts you need to add and the name of the application template in the pop-up panel.

Fill in the number of charts to be added in the first line. The default sequence of cycles of new charts is M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1.

In the second line, fill in the name of the template you need to apply. You can use the template provided by the system or your customized template, but the name needs to be synchronized, including case.

If you have any questions or need help, please contact me by private letter.