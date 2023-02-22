Circle Rising Point MT4

2

'Circle Rising Point' is an indicator based on the cycle theory. No matter whether your trading cycle is short or long, you can use this indicator to find the rise and fall points of different cycles and different bands. Therefore, the signals displayed to you on charts of different cycles are different, and applicable to left side transactions.

This indicator is recommended to be used together with the multi cycle window for analysis.

Indicator introduction

  • Applicable products

This indicator is applicable to any trading variety, foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, precious metals, stocks and indexes.

  • Any chart time frame can be operated

The Circle Rising Point indicator applies to all timeframes-from minutes (M1) to daily (D1).

  • Applicable User
A basic trader and expert trader.
  • Maximum profit potential

The admission signal of circle rising point indicator usually appears at the end of the downward trend of different bands. Even if it continues to decline after the admission signal appears, there will be no significant decline, so as to minimize the risk and increase the profit.

  • Multilingual support

The metrics panel will automatically display in your language.

  • Visual and audible alarms

You won't miss signals because each signal is displayed on the screen with an audible notification.

  • Convenient operation

You only need to set the color of the transaction signal according to your preference in the setting panel.

How do I use the Circle Rising Point indicator to trade?

  • Subscribe and install metrics in your terminal.
  • Add transaction variety and set cycle.
  • When the entry point appears, it is better to judge with classic indicators such as MACD, KDJ and BOLL.


Supplementary Notes

  • The transaction should be cautious. This indicator is only for reference.
  • If you have any questions or need help, please contact me by private letter.
be careful! All my products can only be purchased here, that is, the official mql5 website. Beware of liars!






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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Circle Rising Point
Yu Fu
5 (1)
Indicators
'Circle Rising Point' is an indicator based on the cycle theory. No matter whether your trading cycle is short or long, you can use this indicator to find the rise and fall points of different cycles and different bands. Therefore, the signals displayed to you on charts of different cycles are different, and applicable to left side transactions. This indicator is recommended to be used together with the multi cycle window for analysis. Indicator introduction Applicable products This indicator is
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Yu Fu
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Utilities
Background This product is a practical tool to check the market based on the cycle theory . When you need to use multi cycle charts to analyze a symbol , manually adding charts with different cycles and applying templates is a very large cost. This product can help you quickly add multi cycle charts of one or more symbols, and uniformly apply the same template . After adding, you can drag the charts to the sub screen, which is suitable for multi screen analysis. Usage Method Apply this script to
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Multi Cycle Chart Switcher
Yu Fu
Utilities
Background This product is a practical tool to check the market based on the cycle theory. When you analyze multiple cycles of a symbol and add multiple charts on the secondary screen, when you need to view the multi cycle charts of other symbols, you cannot switch quickly, which will increase a lot of time cost. This product can quickly switch the symbol displayed in the chart in the sub screen, and the application template remains unchanged, and the placement position will not change, which g
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Golden Miner EA
Yu Fu
Experts
Golden Miner EA is an expert advisor designed for gold trading. This expert advisor is based on wave theory and uses multiple timeframes to intelligently determine the current trend and open orders. 使用环境及参数说明： Currency: Gold Minimum deposit required: $20000 or 20000 cents Leverage Requirement: 1:500 Spread   : Within 30 points Usage: Load onto XAUUSD, M1 chart and select corresponding parameters Trading Volume: This expert advisor will automatically identify trading volume based on your selected
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patrickdrew
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patrickdrew 2025.02.06 11:01 
 

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nunovski
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nunovski 2025.01.19 22:41 
 

Dows not work

[Deleted] 2024.05.31 02:58 
 

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