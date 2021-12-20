'Circle Rising Point' is an indicator based on the cycle theory. No matter whether your trading cycle is short or long, you can use this indicator to find the rise and fall points of different cycles and different bands. Therefore, the signals displayed to you on charts of different cycles are different, and applicable to left side transactions.

This indicator is recommended to be used together with the multi cycle window for analysis.

Indicator introduction

Applicable products

This indicator is applicable to any trading variety, foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, precious metals, stocks and indexes.

Any chart time frame can be operated

The Circle Rising Point indicator applies to all timeframes-from minutes (M1) to daily (D1).

Applicable User



Maximum profit potential

A basic trader and expert trader.

The admission signal of circle rising point indicator usually appears at the end of the downward trend of different bands. Even if it continues to decline after the admission signal appears, there will be no significant decline, so as to minimize the risk and increase the profit.

Multilingual support

The metrics panel will automatically display in your language.

Visual and audible alarms

You won't miss signals because each signal is displayed on the screen with an audible notification.

Convenient operation You only need to set the color of the transaction signal according to your preference in the setting panel.

How do I use the Circle Rising Point indicator to trade? Subscribe and install metrics in your terminal.

Add transaction variety and set cycle.

When the entry point appears, it is better to judge with classic indicators such as MACD, KDJ and BOLL.

Supplementary Notes The transaction should be cautious. This indicator is only for reference.

If you have any questions or need help, please contact me by private letter.

be careful! All my products can only be purchased here, that is, the official mql5 website. Beware of liars!












