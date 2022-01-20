Multi Cycle Chart Switcher

Background

This product is a practical tool to check the market based on the cycle theory.

When you analyze multiple cycles of a symbol and add multiple charts on the secondary screen, when you need to view the multi cycle charts of other symbols, you cannot switch quickly, which will increase a lot of time cost.

This product can quickly switch the symbol displayed in the chart in the sub screen, and the application template remains unchanged, and the placement position will not change, which greatly saves the setting time.

Usage Method

For example, you have placed the M5 and M15 charts of xauusd on the two sub screens respectively. When you need to view the EURUSD chart, just click the docked EURUSD chart on the client and apply the script.



Note that if multiple symbol charts are placed on the sub screen, they will be switched to one symbol chart after the script is applied. Therefore, it is recommended to place one symbol chart on different sub screens.

Click here to view the product information of the multi cycle chart of quickly adding a single symbol, which can be used together with this product.

Click here to view the indicator product based on cycle theory, which can be used together with this product.