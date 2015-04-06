Ichimoku made for XAU

This EA uses Ichimoku Indicator using a number of well known high probability entry positions using Kumo Breakouts.

Golden Ichimoku EA is a smart and fully automated Forex Expert Advisor for the Metatrader 4 trading platform.
The system tests the hypothesis of price fluctuations and provides the output related to the previous trends and processes the market using Kumo breakouts and the Ichomoku cloud's future.
This Forex Robot has excellent performance that is designed particularly for the XAU/USD pair on a H1 timeframe.

Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Martingale System, using averaging. But unlike other EA, ALEXIA EA  uses an accurate entry into the market. The robots pay a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the expected direction. This is done by increasing the lot based on Martingale.

Trading Conditions

  • Metatrader 4
  • Currency pair: XAU/USD
  • Time Frame: H1
  • lot size positioning

Input:

Lot Size:1 (default)

Magic Number (ignore this)




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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Sykes Scalping Machine
Shaun Ang Pherng Sheng
Experts
Sykes Scalping Machine   This EA was inspired from nononsenseforex,  using a number of well known high probability entry and exit positions using Kijun-sen Breakouts. Sykes Scalping Machine EA is a smart and fully automated Forex Expert Advisor for the Metatrader 4 trading platform. The system tests the hypothesis of price fluctuations and provides the output related to the previous trends and processes the market using Kijun-sen breakouts and confluence of mathematical price calculations. This
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