Ichimoku made for XAU

This EA uses Ichimoku Indicator using a number of well known high probability entry positions using Kumo Breakouts.

Golden Ichimoku EA is a smart and fully automated Forex Expert Advisor for the Metatrader 4 trading platform.

The system tests the hypothesis of price fluctuations and provides the output related to the previous trends and processes the market using Kumo breakouts and the Ichomoku cloud's future.

This Forex Robot has excellent performance that is designed particularly for the XAU/USD pair on a H1 timeframe.

Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Martingale System, using averaging. But unlike other EA, ALEXIA EA uses an accurate entry into the market. The robots pay a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the expected direction. This is done by increasing the lot based on Martingale.

Trading Conditions

Metatrader 4

Currency pair: XAU/USD

Time Frame: H1

lot size positioning

Input:

Lot Size:1 (default)

Magic Number (ignore this)









