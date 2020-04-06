Chengying Trend Follow EA

This is a real trend tracking trading system, it can let you not miss major trends!





It opens positions through the moving average system, and automatically calculates the position size unit through ATR and your balance. The purpose is to make one time ATR equal to 1% of the account’s equity. Move 0.5ATR along the way to add a layer of positions. If the market moves backwards after opening a position, the loss will be stopped (the maximum loss for a single transaction is 1% by default). You can customize the maximum position of a single product and the maximum position of all products.





This trend system does not guarantee stable profitability on a single product, because the trend tracking system will repeatedly stop loss in the volatile market. I admit that this is a common problem of the moving average system. This is unavoidable, so it is best to run on multiple products at the same time. Different types of charts (please select multiple markets with high liquidity and loose correlation), so as not to miss every trend.





If you want to use a trend trading system to trade in the trend market instead of manually watching the market, this will be a very suitable trading system!



Notice! ! ! Most of the foreign exchange products fluctuate, which is easy to cause repeated stop losses! !



Parameter Description:





minBalance: minimum account balance





Maximum Number Of Positions: the largest position unit of a single product, N long and short positions each





StopLoss (nATR): Stop loss is N ATR





Scale Out Of Positions (nATR): Move N ATRs to increase the position





Max Layer: The largest position of all varieties, long and short single N





GMMA Short Term Length: Gu than the GMMA moving average fast period





GMMA Long Term Length: Gu is slower than the GMMA moving average period





ATR Length: ATR length







