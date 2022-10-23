Orion I is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 13 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase!

Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level.

Money Management is based on fixed lot size OR fixed risk (i.e. maximum risk per trade expressed as % of available balance).

This EA has been developed for EURUSD with 1H time interval. Can be used on other currencies, but backtest is mandatory

In order to run the EA, please set in the parameters the correct account type under Money Management, setting 0 for standard lots, 1 for mini lots, 2 for microlots, otherwise the simulation will fail!

Strategy Tester Report Orion ActivTradesEurope-2 (Build 1353)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 1 Hour (H1) 2015.01.02 09:00 - 2022.01.21 22:00 (2015.01.01 - 2022.01.22) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters MagicNumber=5000; smm="----------- Money Management - Risk Fixed % Of Balance -----------"; UseMoneyManagement=true; mmRiskPercent=1; mmDecimals=2; mmLotsIfNoMM=0.01; mmMaxLots=5; sdtw="----------- Dont Trade On Weekends -----------"; DontTradeOnWeekends=false; FridayCloseTime="08:00"; SundayOpenTime="08:00"; seod="----------- Exit At End Of Day -----------"; ExitAtEndOfDay=false; EODExitTime="08:00"; seof="----------- Exit On Friday -----------"; ExitOnFriday=false; FridayExitTime="08:00"; sltr="----------- Limit Time Range -----------"; LimitTimeRange=false; SignalTimeRangeFrom="08:00"; SignalTimeRangeTo="08:00"; ExitAtEndOfRange=false; OrderTypeToExit=0; smmmdfmp="----------- Max distance from market price -----------"; LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice=false; MaxDistanceFromMarketPct=0; smtpd="----------- Max Trades Per Day -----------"; MaxTradesPerDay=0; smmslpt="----------- Min/Max SL/PT -----------"; MinimumSL=0; MinimumPT=0; MaximumSL=0; MaximumPT=0; sqDisplayInfoPanel=true; ModifyInsteadOfReplacing=true; OpenBarDelay=0; Bars in test 44837 Ticks modelled 127271058 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 20 Initial deposit 2500.00 Spread 5 Total net profit 2005000.53 Gross profit 5152481.90 Gross loss -3147481.38 Profit factor 1.64 Expected payoff 239.55 Absolute drawdown 263.39 Maximal drawdown 196688.91 (13.36%) Relative drawdown 38.47% (2528.69) Total trades 8370 Short positions (won %) 5211 (60.97%) Long positions (won %) 3159 (56.82%) Profit trades (% of total) 4972 (59.40%) Loss trades (% of total) 3398 (40.60%) Largest profit trade 8983.17 loss trade -11237.72 Average profit trade 1036.30 loss trade -926.27 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 46 (117460.08) consecutive losses (loss in money) 55 (-60221.91) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 117460.08 (46) consecutive loss (count of losses) -83605.70 (31) Average consecutive wins 3 consecutive losses 2

