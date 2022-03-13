SuperTrend Monster

This EA is based on Supertrend strategy. 

Advantage: 

  - Always trade with stoploss
  - Stable
  - No grid martingale
  - No scalper 

We recommend with following settings.

  Symbol : US100 or US30
  Period : 1H
  UseDynamicStoplose: true

Lot: recommend following rule: 

  100usd  - 0.01 lots
  1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower
  2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower 
  10000usd - 1 lots or lower

We do not recommend higher lots.

And we do not recommend broker. When run our robot, please test with your porker.


