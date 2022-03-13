SuperTrend Monster
- Experts
- Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 13 March 2022
- Activations: 5
This EA is based on Supertrend strategy.
Advantage:
- Always trade with stoploss
- Stable
- No grid martingale
- No scalper
We recommend with following settings.
Symbol : US100 or US30
Period : 1H
UseDynamicStoplose: true
Lot: recommend following rule:
100usd - 0.01 lots
1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower
2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower
10000usd - 1 lots or lower
We do not recommend higher lots.
And we do not recommend broker. When run our robot, please test with your porker.