RSI Nexus Multi timeframe

Multi-timeframe (RSI-Nexus-MTF)

RSI-Nexus-MTF is a multi-timeframe RSI engine designed to help algorithmic traders identify structure, context and trigger signals simultaneously.

Inspired by Fractal Market Rhythm analysis, the indicator extracts the RSI trend from three layers of market flow:

Long-Term Structure (HTF)

Mid-Term Context (MTF)

Short-Term Trigger (current timeframe)

This makes the indicator especially powerful for robot developers, allowing EAs to read market conditions with cleaner structure and noise-reduced input signals.

RSI-Nexus-MTF exposes three primary data buffers, one for each market layer, exactly as arranged in your updated code:

Buffer Mapping

Layer Meaning MQL5 Buffer Index Buffer Variable Short-Term RSI (Trigger) RSI of the current chart timeframe Buffer 0 buf_shortterm_trigger[] Mid-Term RSI (Context) RSI of the intermediate timeframe (default M15) Buffer 2 buf_midterm_context[] Long-Term RSI (Structure) RSI of the higher timeframe (default H1) Buffer 4 buf_longterm_structure[]

Color-index buffers (1, 3, 5) are also available but not required for robots.

This gives Expert Advisors direct access to all three signals without recalculating RSI internally, saving CPU time in optimization and improving robustness.

True multi-timeframe compression

Each RSI is pulled directly from its native timeframe with no approximation.

Three-layer decision model

Designed for robots that want

HTF Structure + MTF Context + LTF Trigger.

Clean signal separation

Short-term noise does not contaminate signals from higher timeframes.

EA-optimized buffering

Buffers 0, 2 and 4 provide direct, predictable numerical values for automated systems.

Instant panel preview

Traders see in real-time the same values your robot reads from buffers.

Robots can build multi-layer logic such as:

Only buy if Long-Term RSI > 50 and Mid-Term RSI rising and Trigger RSI fires a momentum entry.

Avoid trades if Long-Term and Mid-Term disagree.

Exit logic based on multi-timeframe divergence between buffers.

Example EA code snippet:

double shortRSI = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"RSI-Nexus-MTF",... ,0,0); double midRSI = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"RSI-Nexus-MTF",... ,2,0); double longRSI = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"RSI-Nexus-MTF",... ,4,0);

Simple, clean, fast.

Buffer 0 — Short-Term Trigger

Buffer 2 — Mid-Term Context

Buffer 4 — Long-Term Structure

Engineered specifically so your EA can “look through” volatility and read the market’s layered momentum.