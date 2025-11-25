RSI Nexus Multi timeframe
- Indicators
- Oclair Gallacini Prado
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 November 2025
- Activations: 5
RSI-Nexus-MTF is a multi-timeframe RSI engine designed to help algorithmic traders identify structure, context and trigger signals simultaneously.
Inspired by Fractal Market Rhythm analysis, the indicator extracts the RSI trend from three layers of market flow:
-
Long-Term Structure (HTF)
-
Mid-Term Context (MTF)
-
Short-Term Trigger (current timeframe)
This makes the indicator especially powerful for robot developers, allowing EAs to read market conditions with cleaner structure and noise-reduced input signals.✔ EA-Friendly Architecture (Buffers for Robots)
RSI-Nexus-MTF exposes three primary data buffers, one for each market layer, exactly as arranged in your updated code:
Buffer Mapping
|Layer
|Meaning
|MQL5 Buffer Index
|Buffer Variable
|Short-Term RSI (Trigger)
|RSI of the current chart timeframe
|Buffer 0
|buf_shortterm_trigger[]
|Mid-Term RSI (Context)
|RSI of the intermediate timeframe (default M15)
|Buffer 2
|buf_midterm_context[]
|Long-Term RSI (Structure)
|RSI of the higher timeframe (default H1)
|Buffer 4
|buf_longterm_structure[]
Color-index buffers (1, 3, 5) are also available but not required for robots.
This gives Expert Advisors direct access to all three signals without recalculating RSI internally, saving CPU time in optimization and improving robustness.✔ What Makes RSI-Nexus-MTF Different?
-
True multi-timeframe compression
Each RSI is pulled directly from its native timeframe with no approximation.
-
Three-layer decision model
Designed for robots that want
HTF Structure + MTF Context + LTF Trigger.
-
Clean signal separation
Short-term noise does not contaminate signals from higher timeframes.
-
EA-optimized buffering
Buffers 0, 2 and 4 provide direct, predictable numerical values for automated systems.
-
Instant panel preview
Traders see in real-time the same values your robot reads from buffers.
Robots can build multi-layer logic such as:
-
Only buy if Long-Term RSI > 50 and Mid-Term RSI rising and Trigger RSI fires a momentum entry.
-
Avoid trades if Long-Term and Mid-Term disagree.
-
Exit logic based on multi-timeframe divergence between buffers.
Example EA code snippet:
Simple, clean, fast.✔ Summary for Robots
-
Buffer 0 — Short-Term Trigger
-
Buffer 2 — Mid-Term Context
-
Buffer 4 — Long-Term Structure
Engineered specifically so your EA can “look through” volatility and read the market’s layered momentum.