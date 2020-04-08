Force Fx Option
- Indicators
- Nacer Kessir
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator that shows precise price direction ,and force of this direction, reversals ,added it to any chart and you supress any confusion .
It calculs force of current direction and Predicts price reversals with high degree of accuracy withs its key levels and it is great for scalping , Or swing trading .
For any time frame the following behavor is the same :
- Blue Histogram above 0.0 means that a buyers dominates price movement
- In other side , Red Histogram Above 0.0 means sellers dominates prices movement.
- If histogram (red or blue) passes above 0.92 or plus and return below this value it’s a very high sign of direction's reversal or at least a corrective movement. .
*Non-Repainting
*perfect indicator for binary option !
*For Desktop MT4 Only
*Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Works On Any Timeframe
*Works On Any Mt4 Pair
*Perfect For beginer and expert traders.
For scalpin and daily trading , I recomande to use predefined parameters , for swing you can juste modify Npi for example to 8 or 13 .