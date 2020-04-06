**** Intro Price - $95 **** **** Next Price - $195 ****

Wicked Unicorn is a fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading designed, developed and tested for the GBPUSD currency pair. Wicked Unicorn makes use of multiple indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, MACD and Stochastic. Wicked Unicorn is not a scalping bot and can keep positions open for several days to optimise returns.

This expert advisor does not use dangerous strategies. No Martingale, No Grid. ALL trades have a Stop Loss,Take Profit, and configurable Trailing Stop Lost.