Wicked Unicorn
- Experts
- Mr Ryan Darren Pocock
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Wicked Unicorn is a fully automated Expert Advisor for intraday trading designed, developed and tested for the GBPUSD currency pair. Wicked Unicorn makes use of multiple indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, MACD and Stochastic. Wicked Unicorn is not a scalping bot and can keep positions open for several days to optimise returns.
This expert advisor does not use dangerous strategies. No Martingale, No Grid. ALL trades have a Stop Loss,Take Profit, and configurable Trailing Stop Lost.
Timeframe: M15 (Recommended, others not tested)
Symbols: GBPUSD (Recommended, others not tested)
Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1253882
INPUT PARAMETERS
Strategies
-
Strategy 1 - Bollinger Bands
-
Strategy 2 - MACD
-
Strategy 3 - Stochastic
Money Management
-
Maximum lots to risk
-
Lots per $1K in account
-
Strategy 1 - TP
-
Strategy 1 - SL
-
Strategy 2 - TP
-
Strategy 2 - SL
-
Strategy 3 - TP
-
Strategy 3 - SL
-
Enable trailing SL
-
Strategy 1 - TSL start
-
Strategy 1 - TSL pips to trail
-
Strategy 2 - TSL start
-
Strategy 2 - TSL pips to trail
-
Strategy 3 - TSL start
-
Strategy 3 - TSL pips to trail
-
Close failing trade before SL
-
Slipage
-
Magic Number
MACD
-
Fast Moving Average
-
Slow Moving Average
-
Signal Period
-
Buy low range
-
Sell high range
-
Buy high range
-
Sell low range
-
User previous shift
-
MACD timeframe
Bollinger Bands
-
BB Timeframe
-
Period
-
Standard Deviation
-
Shift A
-
Shift B
-
High range
-
Low range
-
Timeframe
-
%K period
-
%D period
-
Slowing
-
Method
-
Price Field
Stochsatic
-
High Range
-
Low Range
-
Timeframe
-
K Period
-
D Period
-
Slowing
Recommended input parameters are already set as defaults and will run the EA in a moderate risk mode.
Recommendations
Minimum balance: $300
Recommended leverage: 1:300
Broker: an ECN broker with a low spread is recommended
A low latency VPS is recommended
Currency Pair: EURUSD