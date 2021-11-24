Matrix MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Matrix MT4
- Matrix MT4 is an Expert Advisor (EA) multi currency, trading based on the steps of the Fibonacci sequence and allows users to help when the market is unfavorable and EA can't handle it, this makes EA really perform well in the market.
- The EA works on all timeframes without losing its profitability,
- Recommended pairs for users GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPCHF, USDCAD.
- MagicNumber EA: Magic Number of Expert Advisor.
- Comment: Comment.
- Stop Trade %: % of capital allowed for EA to operate.
- SumProfit Close: Profits limit to close total orders sell or buy.
- Allows Trade: Allows the EA to trade (True or False).
- Allows Trade Close: Allows the EA to close the trade (True or False).
- Step1,Step2,Step3: The point step to enter next order.
- Volume 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10: The volume.
Comment of EA
- Help : Notification, if Help = 0 (no help), if Help = EA_Call_Help (EA need help, in this case the user close or open more advantageous positions so that EA can close all orders and start a new loop for profit).
- Total Ticket Buy : Total orders buy of EA.
- Total Profit Buy : Total profit of buy orders.
- Total Ticket Sell : Total orders Sell of EA.
- Total Profit Sell : Total profit of sell orders.
- Total Trade User : Total orders of users.
- Total Profit Trade User : Total profit users orders.