Scalp Nightingale

  • Experts
  • Tan Kian Wei
    Tan Kian Wei

    Tan Kian Wei

    • Software Consultant and Sales at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 695
    5 (1)
    I had been trading for about 11 years and started venturing into MQL 5 platform after learning how to code.
    A team of duo creating profitable EA.

    We will continue to publish new EA with different trading strategy. Stay tune.
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.26
  • Activations: 10

Selling price at $128 for 5 copies. Next selling price will be at $198.


TLDR: The legendary Scalp Nightingale utilizes an in-house developed signal guided by trend anchorage to perform night scalping on multiple currencies. There are a few different trading modes available depending on the user’s risk appetite. Try it, love it, own it…!


Back test results are shown in the Screenshots. Back test period start from Jan 2018 until the date of the EA is published. History is not cherry picked!

The parameters are preset to work. Just use them as they are. Choose the Trading Mode: 

  • KJ Salvation: Low risk with small equity drawdown

  • KJ Defender: Moderate risk with balanced profit and equity drawdown

  • KJ Crusader: High risk with higher profit and equity drawdown


You can find the user manual in the comments section.





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