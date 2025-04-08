Selling price at $128 for 5 copies. Next selling price will be at $198.

TLDR: The legendary Scalp Nightingale utilizes an in-house developed signal guided by trend anchorage to perform night scalping on multiple currencies. There are a few different trading modes available depending on the user’s risk appetite. Try it, love it, own it…!





Back test results are shown in the Screenshots. Back test period start from Jan 2018 until the date of the EA is published. History is not cherry picked!

The parameters are preset to work. Just use them as they are. Choose the Trading Mode:

KJ Salvation: Low risk with small equity drawdown

KJ Defender: Moderate risk with balanced profit and equity drawdown

KJ Crusader: High risk with higher profit and equity drawdown





You can find the user manual in the comments section.















