Scalp Martini

  • Experts
  • Tan Kian Wei
    Tan Kian Wei

    Tan Kian Wei

    • Software Consultant and Sales at  Malaysia
    • Malaysia
    • 695
    5 (1)
    I had been trading for about 11 years and started venturing into MQL 5 platform after learning how to code.
    A team of duo creating profitable EA.

    We will continue to publish new EA with different trading strategy. Stay tune.
    4 products 2 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 18 August 2021
  • Activations: 10

TLDR: Uses martingale to ensure maximum profit and minimal loss, hence named scalp martini. Consistent return with low draw down with adjustable parameters. Try it, love it, own it.


Scalp Martini uses an in-house developed signal with anchorage to find the best entry which is in trend. There is a martingale investment system to ensure you reap the most profit from the on-going trend even though the entry position might not be optimal.


Although it uses martingale, we can control the number of trades and it does not hold your deals till kingdom comes, whether heaven or hell awaits.


It has an in-built Fund Protection Stop Loss (FPSL) system to close the trade at lower loss and stop the EA when losses are exceeding fund allocation.


A sample set and manual will given in the comment section.



Screenshots shown are some examples run on Pepperstone server.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
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3 (2)
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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