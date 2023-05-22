HaDelta

This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas.
Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals.

The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open.
Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals.
I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heiken Ashi or Candles.

haDelta can be smoothed with a simple moving average.

We see that crossings between the haDelta and SMA confirm trend changes with an anticipated delay introduced by each average. Crossings between the indicator and its average are better confirmations of trend changes.

When Delta crosses above SMA it is an uptrend.
When Delta crosses below SMA it is a downtrend.

Default haDelta smoothed value is by applying 3 periods SMA.


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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
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The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
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Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
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