Entry Point EA MT4

Entry Point EA 10 copies out of 10 left at $799 Next price --> $1467



Entry Point EA is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risk

mt5 version here!

This Expert Advisor has to work on the VPS 24 hours a day.

The EA is suitable both for dispersal of small deposits on cent accounts and for professional investment of large deposits.

Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD,

Recommended timeframe: M1,M5

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details

How to install

EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 chart , XAUUSD is recommended

one , XAUUSD is recommended If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. XAUUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter



Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements



Hedging account!



EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker . Write me personally for advice



and during the rollover time. I advise using a really . Write me personally for advice EA should run on a VPS continuously

Setting

for 100$ accounts

lotsize : 0.01

sl : 10

tp:30

use_traming_stop:false

grid_levels: 3

grid_lotsize: 0.02



for 1K$ accounts :

lotsize : 0.1

sl : 10

tp:30

use_traming_stop:false

grid_levels: 3

grid_lotsize: 0.2





u can start with a 50$ account but the DD it will go higher but it will make it







