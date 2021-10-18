Entry Point EA
- Experts
- Islam Maameri
- Version: 6.1
- Activations: 10
Entry Point EA
10 copies out of 10 left at $799
Entry Point EA is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risk
This Expert Advisor has to work on the VPS 24 hours a day.
The EA is suitable both for dispersal of small deposits on cent accounts and for professional investment of large deposits.
Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD,
Recommended timeframe: M1,M5
Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details
How to install
- EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 chart, XAUUSD is recommended
- If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. XAUUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- Hedging account!
- EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
- EA should run on a VPS continuously
Setting
for 100$ accounts
lotsize : 0.01
sl : 10
tp:30
use_traming_stop:false
grid_levels: 3
grid_lotsize: 0.02
for 1K$ accounts :
lotsize : 0.1
sl : 10
tp:30
use_traming_stop:false
grid_levels: 3
grid_lotsize: 0.2
u can start with a 50$ account but the DD it will go higher but it will make it