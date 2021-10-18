Entry Point EA

Entry Point EA 

10 copies out of 10 left at $799

Next price --> $1467

Entry Point EA is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risk

MT4 version here!

This Expert Advisor has to work on the VPS 24 hours a day.

The EA is suitable both for dispersal of small deposits on cent accounts and for professional investment of large deposits.

Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD,

Recommended timeframe: M1,M5

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about details


How to install

  • EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 chart, XAUUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. XAUUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

  • Hedging account!
  • EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
  • EA should run on a VPS continuously

Setting

for 100$ accounts 

lotsize : 0.01

sl : 10

tp:30

use_traming_stop:false

grid_levels: 3

grid_lotsize: 0.02

for 1K$ accounts :

lotsize : 0.1

sl : 10

tp:30

use_traming_stop:false

grid_levels: 3

grid_lotsize: 0.2


u can start with a 50$ account but the DD it will go higher but it will make it 










