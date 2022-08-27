V Bands
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
V Band is a technical analysis tool that helps smooth out price action by filtering out the “noise” from random price fluctuations. It is calculated by taking the average of a market’s price over a set period of time.
It can be applied to stocks equity indices, commodities and Forex . V Bands is used to identify trends or support and resistance levels.
They can also be used to generate buy and sell signals.
Choose a trading style and start trading!