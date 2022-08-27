V Bands

V Band is a technical analysis  tool that helps smooth out price action by filtering out the “noise” from random price fluctuations. It is calculated by taking the average of a market’s price over a set period of time. 

It can be applied to  stocks   equity indices, commodities and Forex . V Bands is used to identify trends or support and resistance levels.

       They can also be used to generate buy and sell signals. 

Choose a trading style and start trading! 
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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Pips Calculator
Ezinne Judith Orji
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple Utility Trading Tool for calculating your profits automatically. once your  orders are active, it calculates your profit or loss in pips value and displays it at the bottom right corner of the screen. ADVANTAGES - shows order movement graphically - Helps you calculate profit and loss percentages per trade in each asset. - Shows progress of each trade - Easy trading  - Helps you meet daily profit targets - Professional trading
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Fib Zone
Ezinne Judith Orji
Indicators
A Chart Analytics Program and helps in asset analysis using the Fibonacci Complex.  The primary Fibonacci numbers used in trading are 61.8% and 38.2%. 8% is derived from dividing any number in the Fibonacci sequence by its previous one. F n / F n-1 2% is derived by squaring 61.8 and alternatively by dividing any number in the sequence by the number two places to its right. F n  /F n+2 The second tier of Fibonacci numbers used in trading is 23.6%, 76.4%, and 78.6%. 6% is derived from dividing an
Harmonic Finder
Ezinne Judith Orji
Indicators
Automatically finding harmonic patterns  has been made easy for traders. For those who do not know harmonic patterns : it is a method of technical analysis based on Fibonacci ratios in the markets and patterns made of these. Kind of like patterns such as triangles and double tops, but with precise measurements which makes computerized measuring tools especially appealing for trading these patterns.   Some highlights from this Indicator include: Efforts to reduce the amount of screen clutter thro
Spike King
Ezinne Judith Orji
Indicators
The Spike King Indicator is, as the name suggests, a forex trading tool that recognizes spikes in the market. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. ONGOING PROMO!!! The indicator is displayed in a separate window placed just below the main trading chart, as well as a confirmation arrow with shows us in the chart fr every new signal. HAS AN INBUILT
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