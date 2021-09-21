The Spike King Indicator is, as the name suggests, a forex trading tool that recognizes spikes in the market.

This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter.

ONGOING PROMO!!!

The indicator is displayed in a separate window placed just below the main trading chart, as well as a confirmation arrow with shows us in the chart fr every new signal.

HAS AN INBUILT ALERT SYSTEM which can be linked to your mobile to alert you on any new signal, keeping you updated in the market.

