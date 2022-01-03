PPtraderEA73

===== NEW YEAR 2025  PROMO PRICE TILL END MONTH IS 4.999$ or 10 Licenses ==================

REGULAR PRICE 4.999$

PPttraderEA73 is an EA developed on the basis of years of PROFESSIONAL experience

It is based on the original INDICATOR and runs on the composite batch size which will give you EXCELLENT results, as you can see by doing Backtesting

The minimum and recommended DEPOSIT is only $ 300 USD

It is a RISK strategy, but if you are PATIENT, the profits will come


EA supplied in SETUP Plug and Play

Recommended use in pairs Fx Majors Forex

SETUP: EURUSD CONFIGURATION Period 15 min

Tips on SETUP

Trailing Distance: Mostly will depend your Broker SPREADS ( Try Backtesting at Trailing distance=Spread)

Risk 10% (can be increased up to 50% depending on the quality, brokerage and spreads regulated by FCA and ASIC)

Open your MT4 account in our broker I can recommend it 100% in addition to enjoying my advantages

 https://my.xchief.com/registration/?a=83dc


https://www.fxblue.com/users/pp731


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318254



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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