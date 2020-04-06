PPtraderEA45
- Experts
- ADRIANA SAMPAIO RODRIGUES
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
REGULAR PRICE 4.999$
PPttraderEA45 is an EA developed on the basis of years of PROFESSIONAL experience
It is based on the original INDICATOR and runs on the composite batch size which will give you EXCELLENT results, as you can see by doing Backtesting
The minimum and recommended DEPOSIT is only $ 100 USD
It is a RISK strategy, but if you are PATIENT, the profits will come
EA supplied in SETUP Plug and Play
Recommended use in GOLD/XAUUSD
SETUP: GOLD CONFIGURATION Period 15 min
Tips on SETUP
Trailing Distance: Mostly will depend your Broker SPREADS ( Try Backtesting at Trailing distance=Spread)
Risk 10% (can be increased up to 50% depending on the quality, brokerage and spreads regulated by FCA and ASIC)Open your MT4 account in our brokef I can recommend it 100% in addition to enjoying my advantages
SIGNALS:
https://www.fxblue.com/users/pp731