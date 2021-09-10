Mercy Scalping Arrow
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
*Non-Repainting Indicator
"Mercy" is an arrow indicator that shows possible bounce set ups. It's best to Use The M5 and M1 charts for indices. M15 and M5 for forex pairs.
I recommend turnkeyforex.com as a great broker and the one I personally use
Live signal based on this indicator: Hurican TK
-Push notifications to phone or computer
-Great For Scalping
-Great For Swing Trading
-Arrow Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"
-Works On Any Timeframe
-Works On Any Mt4 Pair
-Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders