Mercy Scalping Arrow

*Non-Repainting Indicator

"Mercy" is an arrow indicator that shows possible bounce set ups. It's best to Use The M5 and M1 charts for indices. M15 and M5 for forex pairs.

I recommend turnkeyforex.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

Live signal based on this indicator: Hurican TK

-Push notifications to phone or computer

-Great For Scalping

-Great For Swing Trading

-Arrow Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"

-Works On Any Timeframe

-Works On Any Mt4 Pair

-Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders



