Martybot Scalper Expert Advisor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.56
- Updated: 14 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Martybot Scalper
is a scalper, grid system, and moderate martingale which already works on real accounts. It uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit
Supported currency pairs per account:
- EURUSD or GBPUSD (and EURGBP for HIGH Risk) (Important: 0.07 Lot / $1,000 Risk: 42% Fund)
- USDJPY only
- USDCHF, USDCAD, and NZDUSD (Important: 0.02 Lot / $500 Risk: 42% Fund)
IMPORTANT!!!
- 1:500 Minimum Leverage (if not it can wipeout your account!!)
- The EA must be attached to Set1: EURUSD and GBPUSD or Set2: USDJPY only (MICRO/Cent Account only)
- Timeframe: 30min or 1Hr
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart for each pair
- Very easy to use: just read 2 lines of instructions below
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
- Remotely Stop Auto Trading thru your mobile devices, thus no need to log in on your MT4 Terminal
- Auto Trend Analysis: Fits to trader that wants to open grid trades on ranging market only.
- Close (Partially) Trade: This allows the EA to close certain Lot volume of trades according to set target profit.
- Customization: Advance user can change the preset trade set-up according to own trading style.
How to install
- The EA must be attached to EURUSD and GBPUSD or USDJPY only
- Use recommended pairs only. All settings are coded internally in the EA
Requirements
- Hedging account!
- Micro or Cent Account (see separate details for Standard Account)
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage but I advise using an Internationally License broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
Strategy
- TakeProfit for Initial Trade - Trailing Stop Take Profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened or No. of Order set)
- TakeProfit for Grid- take-profit for the grid.
- StopLoss for Grid - 55%(can be changed) of the Account for the grid trades
- Options for Risk Appetite- Semi-Aggressive or Aggressive Set-up
Money Management & Risk settings
- Default Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
- Emergency Stop Percent (%) - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified percent(%) of Balance and Credit , then the EA will close all opened positions on all Charts of the account.
Grid settings
- Smart Trade Distance -auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
- Auto Trade Multiplier - auto- adjusts the multiplier for the succeeding trades
IMPORTANT SETTINGS
1. UNIQUE CURRENCY ID : must be different on each pair (Sample: EURUSD: 1001, GBPUSD:2002 etc...)