Martybot Scalper Expert Advisor

Martybot Scalper

is a  scalper, grid system, and moderate martingale which already works on real accounts. It uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit

Supported currency pairs per account: 

  1. EURUSD or  GBPUSD (and EURGBP for HIGH Risk) (Important: 0.07 Lot / $1,000 Risk: 42% Fund) 
  2. USDJPY only
  3. USDCHF, USDCAD, and NZDUSD (Important: 0.02 Lot / $500 Risk: 42% Fund)

IMPORTANT!!!

  • 1:500 Minimum Leverage (if not it can wipeout your account!!) 
  • The EA must be attached to Set1: EURUSD and GBPUSD or Set2: USDJPY only (MICRO/Cent Account only) 
  • Timeframe: 30min or 1Hr

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart for each pair
  • Very easy to use: just read 2 lines of instructions below
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Remotely Stop Auto Trading thru your mobile devices, thus no need to log in on your MT4 Terminal
  • Auto Trend Analysis: Fits to trader that wants to open grid trades on ranging market only.
  • Close (Partially) Trade: This allows the EA to close certain Lot volume of trades according to set target profit.
  • Customization: Advance user can change the preset trade set-up according to own trading style. 

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to EURUSD and GBPUSD or USDJPY only
  • Use recommended pairs only. All settings are coded internally in the EA

Requirements

  • Hedging account!
  • Micro or Cent Account (see separate details for Standard Account)
  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage but I advise using an Internationally License broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Strategy

  • TakeProfit for Initial Trade - Trailing Stop Take Profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened or No. of Order set)
  • TakeProfit for Grid- take-profit for the grid.
  • StopLoss for Grid - 55%(can be changed) of the Account for the grid trades
  • Options for Risk Appetite- Semi-Aggressive or Aggressive Set-up

Money Management & Risk settings

  1. Default Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  2. Emergency Stop Percent (%) - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified percent(%)  of Balance and Credit , then the EA will close all opened positions on all Charts of the account.

      Grid settings

      • Smart Trade Distance -auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
      • Auto Trade Multiplier - auto- adjusts the multiplier for the succeeding trades

      IMPORTANT SETTINGS

      1. UNIQUE CURRENCY ID : must be different on each pair (Sample: EURUSD: 1001, GBPUSD:2002 etc...)







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      BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
      Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
      Fan Yang
      Experts
      Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
      Wall Street Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.29 (42)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Experts
      GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
      EA Ice Cube Scalper
      Sergey Batudayev
      4.71 (21)
      Experts
      Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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      Lachezar Krastev
      4.48 (25)
      Experts
      BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
      Waka Waka EA
      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.25 (48)
      Experts
      8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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