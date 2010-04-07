PutCall Sniper MT5 Signal
- Indicators
- Nirundorn Promphao
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place!
This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes.
Advantages
- Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves.
- Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies.
- Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point.
- Signals strictly on the close of a bar.
- Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
- Integrated pop-up sound alerts.
- Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.
Parameters
- Fast SMA Period1: 2 work with M1-M15
- Slow SSMA Period2: 3 work with M1-M15
- Audible Alerts: enable sound alerts, true/false
Candlestick Pattern, RSI, Moving Average strategies are integrated for adjusting to strong trend and Reversal, Pullback