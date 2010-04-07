PutCall Sniper MT5 Signal

New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place!

This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes.





Advantages

Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves.

Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies.

Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point.

Signals strictly on the close of a bar.

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated pop-up sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.





Parameters

Fast SMA Period1: 2 work with M1-M15

Slow SSMA Period2: 3 work with M1-M15

Audible Alerts: enable sound alerts, true/false