The Spread Ratio indicator allows you to view the ratio between the value of one instrument and another in order to operate with spread trading techniques.





In the image we can see an example of the Spread Ratio indicator on the Brent Oil and Crude Oil instruments. As we see from the image, the Spread Ratio indicator shows the trend of the ratio between these two instruments, allowing us to grasp the misalignments and realignments of the prices.



It is also possible to combine the Spread Ratio indicator with any other indicator on the Metatrader 4, such as the Bollinger Bands, in order to better identify price misalignments and realignments.





Once applied to the graph, we can choose the denominator for the calculation of the indicator. For example, by applying the indicator to the Brent Oil chart and entering "LCrude" in the denominator parameter, we will obtain the spread between Brent Oil and Crude Oil(Brent/Crude).



