Spread Ratio

The Spread Ratio indicator allows you to view the ratio between the value of one instrument and another in order to operate with spread trading techniques.

In the image we can see an example of the Spread Ratio indicator on the Brent Oil and Crude Oil instruments. As we see from the image, the Spread Ratio indicator shows the trend of the ratio between these two instruments, allowing us to grasp the misalignments and realignments of the prices.


It is also possible to combine the Spread Ratio indicator with any other indicator on the Metatrader 4, such as  the Bollinger Bands, in order to better identify price misalignments and realignments.


Once applied to the graph, we can choose the denominator for the calculation of the indicator. For example, by applying the indicator to the Brent Oil chart and entering "LCrude" in the denominator parameter, we will obtain the spread between Brent Oil and Crude Oil(Brent/Crude).


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Space Grid
Michele Massa
5 (2)
Experts
Space Grid is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Space Grid was developed and tested specially on  eur/usd  on a  5 minute timeframe . The backtest was performed with  99.90% quality data and shows excellent results. Tested with multiple spread levels, long swap and short swap included. It is essential to do the every tick backtest. Recommendations Symbol : EUR/USD Timeframe : 5 minute. Parameters comment :  comment of the order. magic_number :  unique number for each chart start_lot :  number o
Instrument Variation
Michele Massa
Utilities
You can always keep the market variation under control by setting the time frame you prefer. Once applied to a chart, such as EUR/USD or SP500, we can choose different parameters for our utility. The parameters that can be set are: back_periods_1 back_periods_2 years_back align by default these parameters are set to 30, 120, 0, left. THE FIRST TWO PARAMETERS(1, 2):  Allow you to set the two time periods that refer to the chart, so if we have set the parameters as default, that is 30 and 120
New Moon
Michele Massa
Experts
Neew Moon is a Forex Expert Advisor designed for  EUR/USD using a 5 minute timeframe . It was developed based on a statistical study of the forex market. Neew Moon   NOT  use Grid or Martingale. The purpose of New Moon is to last over time, not to stop working in 1 month. It carries out short-term operations to make a long-term profit. Small capitals can become big capitals over time , with a strategy made specifically for this. Tested with multiple spread levels, commissions included. The  ever
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