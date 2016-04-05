Open Trades Counter



Small tool that shows the number of current trades and pending trades.







An alarm threshold can also be activated and the user is informed if it is exceeded.

This prevents the broker's limit for open trades from being exceeded.

For example at IC Markets the limit is 200 trades at the same time.

If you are not informed when this threshold is reached, the broker will no longer open new trades, which can lead to heavy losses.

Must be applied to a chart.



