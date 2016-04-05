Not for you RSI

Honest work, no marketing. No, the price does not increase after a certain number of copies have been sold. No, there is no final sale either. You pay a monthly rental fee. This always stays the same.

If you are satisfied with the product, you will rent it again every month.

If you find it bad, you've only lost a little money.

The EA trades an RSI strategy with an AI controlled limited martingale.

A maximum of 7 Martingale steps are allowed. In the comments you will find the settings for the available profitable pairs.

All pairs have been audited for profitability from 2018-2022 Of course you can also run your own back tests, we recommend this to test the compatibility with your broker. Here's the disclaimer: Only wager what you can lose. Even if the backtest is profitable over a long period of time, an unforeseen event can still result in losses.

Timeframe always: M1 Recommed Broker: IC-Markets

We recommend €2500 capital per pair and per 0.01 lot. Example: EURUSD 0.01 Starting Lot: 2500€ EURUSD 0.02 Starting Lot: 5000€





Telegram Group: https://t.me/+-X7zDsqeOaA0ZGYy







