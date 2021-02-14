Autobot Indonesia
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 February 2021
- Activations: 5
After Purchase, Please Contact
t.me/hakimsann
These Indicator are Mixed on All Logical Value Such As
Trend
Support and Resistance
Candle Pattern
Price Action
we Combine
2 Bollinger Band
6 Zigzag Periods
4 Relative Strength Index Period
1 MACD
Trend
Support and Resistance
Price Action
Pattern Candle
Avoiding Doji On Market
Can Be Applied On Every Market
24-7
Maksimum Martingale lv 5.
First stake 0.4% Balance