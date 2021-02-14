Autobot Indonesia

After Purchase, Please Contact 

t.me/hakimsann



These Indicator are Mixed on All Logical Value Such As

Trend
Support and Resistance
Candle Pattern
Price Action

we Combine
2 Bollinger Band 
6 Zigzag Periods
4 Relative Strength Index Period
1 MACD

Trend
Support and Resistance
Price Action
Pattern Candle
Avoiding Doji On Market

Can Be Applied On Every Market
 24-7

Maksimum Martingale lv 5.

First stake 0.4% Balance

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