Equity C4 expert advisor analizes the price movement continuously and if specific movement is detected it places pending orders very close (using the default settings) to the price , using small stops and trailstop for taking profit . No martingale or lot size increase is used .

Equity C4 is mainly based on the possible mean return of the price when fast price movements occure. BuyStop or SellStop orders are placed shortly behind the price , taking into account that usualy fast price movement up , may have a smaller fast down-movement also .

Low latency , small spread brokers are ideal for best results .

Recommended Timeframe : M1;

Recommended Pairs : GBP/USD,EUR/GBP,EUR/USD pairs.