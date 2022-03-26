Equity C4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 26 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Equity C4 expert advisor analizes the price movement continuously and if specific movement is detected it places pending orders very close (using the default settings) to the price , using small stops and trailstop for taking profit . No martingale or lot size increase is used .
Equity C4 is mainly based on the possible mean return of the price when fast price movements occure. BuyStop or SellStop orders are placed shortly behind the price , taking into account that usualy fast price movement up , may have a smaller fast down-movement also .
Low latency , small spread brokers are ideal for best results .
Recommended Timeframe : M1;
Recommended Pairs : GBP/USD,EUR/GBP,EUR/USD pairs.