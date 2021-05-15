Cash Collector Pro

This is a Trend Follower EA based on EMA cross and 3 others powerful indicators for higher probability entries, This is a Professional level Strategy.

The EA use strict Stop Loss and Take Profit, so you will never blow your account with this EA

It works only on 30 minute Timeframe and has shown the best results with GBPUSD

the risk reward ratio is 1:5 , so even with 20 percent win rate, you will still be profitable.

Remember, this is not a get rich quick type of EA, it has realistic Results and the system use in this EA is Based on 3 powerful principles ( Mathematics, Statistics and Probabilities), so no matter what happened in the market, in a large number of Trades (100 and more) it is impossible to lose, so be patient and relax

IMPORTANT:

before running the EA, make sure you put these settings:

Risk percent : 1000 (this mean it will only risk 1 percent of the capital)

Stop Loss: 7

Take Profit: 35

Make sure you are using a real ECN broker with thigh spreads (Very Important).



