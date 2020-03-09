Eden Expert Advisor is based on two strategies working one with each other . One strategy uses limit orders with small stops and high profit target and the second strategy uses market orders with small profits , placed at the peaks or bottoms of the price movements .

First strategy places the limit orders at most probable return points of the price and then it rides the trend until the profit target is achieved .It also has a built-in Breakeven function in case the price returns and goes towards the stoploss.

The second strategy is based on former highs and lows of the price and after the price gets out of that range , it places market orders based on the MACD indicator , buying low and selling high . If the profit target is not reached from the first market order , then a new or more orders are opened which , combined with the first one will lead to reaching profit .First strategy (Main) uses points for stop and take-profit and the second strategy (Loss Recovery) uses currency for getting the profit or loss . Profit and Loss are correlated with lot size if AutoLot is enabled .

The EA analyse the market price continuously and If specific movement detected it places orders with 99% win rate.