Averaging Scalper

5

AVERAGING SCALPER v2.0 — MetaTrader 4

ATR-ADAPTIVE AVERAGING ENGINE • MULTI-LAYER SIGNAL FILTER • 28 NEW FEATURES

41-Year EURUSD Historical Backtest (1973–2014) • Default Settings • $10,000 Balance

"Survive 41 years of markets. Thrive in the next."

📚 User Guide: Attached as a ZIP file in the first comment of this listing.

41 Years
BACKTESTED
1973 – 2014
EURUSD
PRIMARY PAIR
Default Settings
ATR-Grid
VOLATILITY SYNC
Adaptive Spacing
v2.0
STABILITY UPGRADE
28 New Features

▶ Overview

Averaging Scalper v2.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It moves beyond fixed-distance grid bots by using an ATR-Adaptive Averaging Engine that reads real-time volatility to set the distance between averaging orders — wider in volatile conditions, tighter in calm trends.

Version 2.0 has been rebuilt from the ground up: 4 critical bugs from v1.x have been fixed (including a hedging logic bug that silently disabled that feature), and 28 professional-grade features have been added. Stress-tested across 41 years of EURUSD historical data on default settings.

▶ Core Advantages

Volatility Intelligence: ATR-based grid spacing — no fixed pip distance. 3 Averaging Modes: Martingale, Fixed Lot, or Anti-Martingale.
Hard Risk Cap: Max orders per series + max drawdown % auto-close. HTF Confirmation: Optional higher timeframe MA trend filter.
Recovery System: Auto-adjusts lots after a losing series. News Safety: Spread filter blocks entries during liquidity gaps.
Session Control: Hour range + per-day-of-week filters. Partial Close: Bank profit at target, trail the remainder.
Breakeven Auto: Moves SL to entry after N averaging orders. CSV Trade Log: Every trade exported to file automatically.
Live Dashboard: 8 real-time stats displayed on the chart. % Risk Sizing: Lots calculated automatically from account balance.

▶ How It Works

1 Entry Signal
Three Moving Averages must align in the configured direction. The signal is confirmed by RSI and ADX strength. A spread filter prevents entries during news spikes.
2 ATR-Based Averaging
If price moves against the position, new orders open at a distance of ATR × Distance Multiplier from the previous entry. The grid automatically widens in volatile conditions.
3 Smart Lot Sizing
Three modes: Martingale (multiplies at order thresholds), Fixed Lots (same size every order — safest), Anti-Martingale (reduces as the series deepens). Or use % Risk for automatic sizing.
4 Exit & Reset
The series closes when combined pips profit reaches your target. Optional trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven available. The EA resets instantly for the next entry.
5 Multi-Layer Protection
Running continuously: max drawdown %, absolute equity floor, max orders per series, max series duration, hard SL per position, and recovery mode after a loss.

▶ Input Parameters

Expert Properties

Parameter Default Description
Entry Lots 0.01 Base lot size for first entry and averaging orders.
Profit Target (pips) 54 Combined pips profit to trigger basket close.
Trade Mode Long & Short Long and Short / Long Only / Short Only.
Entry Lots Multiplier 2 In Martingale mode, lot size multiplied at orders 10, 15, 20, 25.
Magic Number 14442341 Unique EA ID — change when running multiple instances.

Risk Management

Parameter Default Description
Use % Risk Lot Sizing false Auto-calculates lots as % of balance ÷ profit target.
Risk % 1.0 % of balance risked per initial entry when % sizing is on.
Averaging Type Martingale Martingale / Fixed Lots / Anti-Martingale.
Max Orders Per Series 30 Hard cap on averaging depth. Strongly recommended.
Max Drawdown % 0 Closes all if account DD% hits this value. 0 = disabled.
Breakeven After N 0 Moves each position SL to open price after N orders. 0 = disabled.
Hard SL Pips 0 Per-position stop loss placed at open. 0 = disabled.
Max Trade Duration (h) 0 Force-closes series after X hours open. 0 = disabled.
Recovery Mode false Increases next entry lots after a losing series.
Recovery Multiplier 1.5 Lot multiplier applied to first order in recovery.
Partial Close false Closes a % of position at target; trails the rest.
Partial Close % 50 Percentage of each position closed at partial target.

Entry Filters

Parameter Default Description
Max Spread Points 0 Blocks entries if spread exceeds this value. 0 = disabled.
Session Open Hour 0 Server hour at which EA begins new entries.
Session Close Hour 24 Server hour at which EA stops new entries.
Trade Mon–Fri true Toggle trading on each weekday independently.
Confirm TF Current Higher TF for MA confirmation. Current = disabled.
Confirm MA Period 50 MA period used on the confirmation timeframe.

Indicators

Parameter Default Description
MA Periods (J/M/S) 21 / 50 / 200 Junior, Medium, and Senior Moving Average periods.
MA Method SMA SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA — applies to all three MAs.
MA Price Close Price type used in MA calculation.
Buy/Sell Direction BuyBelowSellAbove Contrarian or trend-following entry direction.
MA Timeframe Current Timeframe for all three Moving Averages.
RSI Period / TF 14 / H1 RSI indicator period and timeframe.
Buy Level / Sell Level 80 / 20 RSI level limits blocking new entries. 0 = disabled.
ADX Period / Level 14 / 34 ADX strength filter. Entries require ADX above level. 0 = disabled.
ATR Period 20 Average True Range calculation period.
Distance Multiplier 3 Each averaging order placed at ATR × this value from previous entry.
Trailing Stop Points 0 Activates trailing after profit target hit. 0 = instant close.
Start Hedging After # 0 Opens counter-direction hedge after N orders. 0 = disabled.
Close All If Equity 0 Absolute equity floor — closes all and removes EA. 0 = disabled.
Stop After Series false EA removes itself after current series closes.
Alert / Push Notify false MT4 popup alert and push notification on open/close.

▶ Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 for optimal signal filtering.
  • Pairs: Primary: EURUSD. Secondary: USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
  • Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
  • Backtest data: Dukascopy historical data for highest quality results.

▶ What's New in v2.0

Bugs Fixed:

  • getLastPositionByDirection() always returned 0 — hedging was silently disabled in v1.x
  • UpdatePosition() now correctly tracks worst adverse open price per series direction
  • ClosePosition() and GetOrdersTotal() off-by-one loop errors corrected
  • iTime() infinite recursion bug eliminated

New Features (28): % risk lot sizing · Max orders hard cap · Max drawdown % · Breakeven after N · Hard SL per position · Max series duration · Recovery mode · Anti-Martingale mode · Fixed Lots mode · Spread filter · Session hour inputs · Day-of-week filters · Higher TF MA confirmation · Partial close · CSV trade log · 8-variable dashboard · Alert system · Push notifications · Input validation on startup

⚠ Risk Warning: Trading with averaging strategies involves substantial risk. The 41-year backtest demonstrates historical resilience but does not guarantee future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live. Set files are included in the ZIP attached to the first comment of this listing.

Unlimited License — $299 one-time

Questions? Contact via the MQL5 private message system.

Reviews 1
Matthias Bauer
216
Matthias Bauer 2021.07.09 11:07 
 

One of the rare products that simply says what it does, is transparent about the benefits and limitations, and then just executes well. After testing for a little while on a demo account I let this run on live with great results, and I am replacing a mix of other scalper EAs with this because it's more predictable, more manageable, and easy to reason about.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Averaging Scalper MT5
Darijo Milicevic
Experts
AVERAGING SCALPER v2.0 — MetaTrader 5 ATR-ADAPTIVE AVERAGING ENGINE • MULTI-LAYER SIGNAL FILTER • 28 NEW FEATURES 41-Year EURUSD Historical Backtest (1973–2014) • Default Settings • $10,000 Balance "Survive 41 years of markets. Thrive in the next." User Guide: Attached as a ZIP file in the first comment of this listing. 41 Years BACKTESTED 1973 – 2014 EURUSD PRIMARY PAIR Default Settings ATR-Grid VOLATILITY SYNC Adaptive Spacing v2.0 STABILITY UPGRADE 28 New Features Overview Averaging Sca
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Matthias Bauer
216
Matthias Bauer 2021.07.09 11:07 
 

One of the rare products that simply says what it does, is transparent about the benefits and limitations, and then just executes well. After testing for a little while on a demo account I let this run on live with great results, and I am replacing a mix of other scalper EAs with this because it's more predictable, more manageable, and easy to reason about.

Darijo Milicevic
415
Reply from developer Darijo Milicevic 2021.07.09 11:25
Thank you Matthias, I’m glad you appreciate the product and the transparency. There are more features coming soon.
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