Averaging Scalper MT5

AVERAGING SCALPER v2.0 — MetaTrader 5 ATR-ADAPTIVE AVERAGING ENGINE • MULTI-LAYER SIGNAL FILTER • 28 NEW FEATURES 41-Year EURUSD Historical Backtest (1973–2014) • Default Settings • $10,000 Balance

"Survive 41 years of markets. Thrive in the next."

📚 User Guide: Attached as a ZIP file in the first comment of this listing.

41 Years BACKTESTED 1973 – 2014 EURUSD PRIMARY PAIR Default Settings ATR-Grid VOLATILITY SYNC Adaptive Spacing v2.0 STABILITY UPGRADE 28 New Features

▶ Overview

Averaging Scalper v2.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It moves beyond fixed-distance grid bots by using an ATR-Adaptive Averaging Engine that reads real-time volatility to set the distance between averaging orders — wider in volatile conditions, tighter in calm trends.

Version 2.0 has been rebuilt from the ground up: 4 critical bugs from v1.x have been fixed (including a hedging logic bug that silently disabled that feature), and 28 professional-grade features have been added. Stress-tested across 41 years of EURUSD historical data on default settings.

▶ Core Advantages

✅ Volatility Intelligence: ATR-based grid spacing — no fixed pip distance. ✅ 3 Averaging Modes: Martingale, Fixed Lot, or Anti-Martingale. ✅ Hard Risk Cap: Max orders per series + max drawdown % auto-close. ✅ HTF Confirmation: Optional higher timeframe MA trend filter. ✅ Recovery System: Auto-adjusts lots after a losing series. ✅ News Safety: Spread filter blocks entries during liquidity gaps. ✅ Session Control: Hour range + per-day-of-week filters. ✅ Partial Close: Bank profit at target, trail the remainder. ✅ Breakeven Auto: Moves SL to entry after N averaging orders. ✅ CSV Trade Log: Every trade exported to file automatically. ✅ Live Dashboard: 8 real-time stats displayed on the chart. ✅ % Risk Sizing: Lots calculated automatically from account balance.

▶ How It Works

1 Entry Signal

Three Moving Averages must align in the configured direction. The signal is confirmed by RSI and ADX strength. A spread filter prevents entries during news spikes. 2 ATR-Based Averaging

If price moves against the position, new orders open at a distance of ATR × Distance Multiplier from the previous entry. The grid automatically widens in volatile conditions. 3 Smart Lot Sizing

Three modes: Martingale (multiplies at order thresholds), Fixed Lots (same size every order — safest), Anti-Martingale (reduces as the series deepens). Or use % Risk for automatic sizing. 4 Exit & Reset

The series closes when combined pips profit reaches your target. Optional trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven available. The EA resets instantly for the next entry. 5 Multi-Layer Protection

Running continuously: max drawdown %, absolute equity floor, max orders per series, max series duration, hard SL per position, and recovery mode after a loss.

▶ Input Parameters

Expert Properties

Parameter Default Description Entry Lots 0.01 Base lot size for first entry and averaging orders. Profit Target (pips) 54 Combined pips profit to trigger basket close. Trade Mode Long & Short Long and Short / Long Only / Short Only. Entry Lots Multiplier 2 In Martingale mode, lot size multiplied at orders 10, 15, 20, 25. Magic Number 14442341 Unique EA ID — change when running multiple instances.

Risk Management

Parameter Default Description Use % Risk Lot Sizing false Auto-calculates lots as % of balance ÷ profit target. Risk % 1.0 % of balance risked per initial entry when % sizing is on. Averaging Type Martingale Martingale / Fixed Lots / Anti-Martingale. Max Orders Per Series 30 Hard cap on averaging depth. Strongly recommended. Max Drawdown % 0 Closes all if account DD% hits this value. 0 = disabled. Breakeven After N 0 Moves each position SL to open price after N orders. 0 = disabled. Hard SL Pips 0 Per-position stop loss placed at open. 0 = disabled. Max Trade Duration (h) 0 Force-closes series after X hours open. 0 = disabled. Recovery Mode false Increases next entry lots after a losing series. Recovery Multiplier 1.5 Lot multiplier applied to first order in recovery. Partial Close false Closes a % of position at target; trails the rest. Partial Close % 50 Percentage of each position closed at partial target.

Entry Filters

Parameter Default Description Max Spread Points 0 Blocks entries if spread exceeds this value. 0 = disabled. Session Open Hour 0 Server hour at which EA begins new entries. Session Close Hour 24 Server hour at which EA stops new entries. Trade Mon–Fri true Toggle trading on each weekday independently. Confirm TF Current Higher TF for MA confirmation. Current = disabled. Confirm MA Period 50 MA period used on the confirmation timeframe.

Indicators

Parameter Default Description MA Periods (J/M/S) 21 / 50 / 200 Junior, Medium, and Senior Moving Average periods. MA Method SMA SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA — applies to all three MAs. MA Price Close Price type used in MA calculation. Buy/Sell Direction BuyBelowSellAbove Contrarian or trend-following entry direction. MA Timeframe Current Timeframe for all three Moving Averages. RSI Period / TF 14 / H1 RSI indicator period and timeframe. Buy Level / Sell Level 80 / 20 RSI level limits blocking new entries. 0 = disabled. ADX Period / Level 14 / 34 ADX strength filter. Entries require ADX above level. 0 = disabled. ATR Period 20 Average True Range calculation period. Distance Multiplier 3 Each averaging order placed at ATR × this value from previous entry. Trailing Stop Points 0 Activates trailing after profit target hit. 0 = instant close. Start Hedging After # 0 Opens counter-direction hedge after N orders. 0 = disabled. Close All If Equity 0 Absolute equity floor — closes all and removes EA. 0 = disabled. Stop After Series false EA removes itself after current series closes. Alert / Push Notify false MT5 popup alert and push notification on open/close.

▶ Recommendations

Timeframe: M5 or M15 for optimal signal filtering.

M5 or M15 for optimal signal filtering. Pairs: Primary: EURUSD . Secondary: USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.

Primary: . Secondary: USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended.

Low-spread ECN broker recommended. VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.

Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation. Backtest data: Dukascopy historical data for highest quality results.

▶ What's New in v2.0

Bugs Fixed:

getLastPositionByDirection() always returned 0 — hedging was silently disabled in v1.x

UpdatePosition() now correctly tracks worst adverse open price per series direction

ClosePosition() and GetOrdersTotal() off-by-one loop errors corrected

iTime() infinite recursion bug eliminated

New Features (28): % risk lot sizing · Max orders hard cap · Max drawdown % · Breakeven after N · Hard SL per position · Max series duration · Recovery mode · Anti-Martingale mode · Fixed Lots mode · Spread filter · Session hour inputs · Day-of-week filters · Higher TF MA confirmation · Partial close · CSV trade log · 8-variable dashboard · Alert system · Push notifications · Input validation on startup

⚠ Risk Warning: Trading with averaging strategies involves substantial risk. The 41-year backtest demonstrates historical resilience but does not guarantee future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live. Set files are included in the ZIP attached to the first comment of this listing.