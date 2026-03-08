Averaging Scalper MT5

AVERAGING SCALPER v2.0 — MetaTrader 5

ATR-ADAPTIVE AVERAGING ENGINE • MULTI-LAYER SIGNAL FILTER • 28 NEW FEATURES

41-Year EURUSD Historical Backtest (1973–2014) • Default Settings • $10,000 Balance

"Survive 41 years of markets. Thrive in the next."

📚 User Guide: Attached as a ZIP file in the first comment of this listing.

41 Years
BACKTESTED
1973 – 2014
EURUSD
PRIMARY PAIR
Default Settings
ATR-Grid
VOLATILITY SYNC
Adaptive Spacing
v2.0
STABILITY UPGRADE
28 New Features

▶ Overview

Averaging Scalper v2.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It moves beyond fixed-distance grid bots by using an ATR-Adaptive Averaging Engine that reads real-time volatility to set the distance between averaging orders — wider in volatile conditions, tighter in calm trends.

Version 2.0 has been rebuilt from the ground up: 4 critical bugs from v1.x have been fixed (including a hedging logic bug that silently disabled that feature), and 28 professional-grade features have been added. Stress-tested across 41 years of EURUSD historical data on default settings.

▶ Core Advantages

Volatility Intelligence: ATR-based grid spacing — no fixed pip distance. 3 Averaging Modes: Martingale, Fixed Lot, or Anti-Martingale.
Hard Risk Cap: Max orders per series + max drawdown % auto-close. HTF Confirmation: Optional higher timeframe MA trend filter.
Recovery System: Auto-adjusts lots after a losing series. News Safety: Spread filter blocks entries during liquidity gaps.
Session Control: Hour range + per-day-of-week filters. Partial Close: Bank profit at target, trail the remainder.
Breakeven Auto: Moves SL to entry after N averaging orders. CSV Trade Log: Every trade exported to file automatically.
Live Dashboard: 8 real-time stats displayed on the chart. % Risk Sizing: Lots calculated automatically from account balance.

▶ How It Works

1 Entry Signal
Three Moving Averages must align in the configured direction. The signal is confirmed by RSI and ADX strength. A spread filter prevents entries during news spikes.
2 ATR-Based Averaging
If price moves against the position, new orders open at a distance of ATR × Distance Multiplier from the previous entry. The grid automatically widens in volatile conditions.
3 Smart Lot Sizing
Three modes: Martingale (multiplies at order thresholds), Fixed Lots (same size every order — safest), Anti-Martingale (reduces as the series deepens). Or use % Risk for automatic sizing.
4 Exit & Reset
The series closes when combined pips profit reaches your target. Optional trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven available. The EA resets instantly for the next entry.
5 Multi-Layer Protection
Running continuously: max drawdown %, absolute equity floor, max orders per series, max series duration, hard SL per position, and recovery mode after a loss.

▶ Input Parameters

Expert Properties

Parameter Default Description
Entry Lots 0.01 Base lot size for first entry and averaging orders.
Profit Target (pips) 54 Combined pips profit to trigger basket close.
Trade Mode Long & Short Long and Short / Long Only / Short Only.
Entry Lots Multiplier 2 In Martingale mode, lot size multiplied at orders 10, 15, 20, 25.
Magic Number 14442341 Unique EA ID — change when running multiple instances.

Risk Management

Parameter Default Description
Use % Risk Lot Sizing false Auto-calculates lots as % of balance ÷ profit target.
Risk % 1.0 % of balance risked per initial entry when % sizing is on.
Averaging Type Martingale Martingale / Fixed Lots / Anti-Martingale.
Max Orders Per Series 30 Hard cap on averaging depth. Strongly recommended.
Max Drawdown % 0 Closes all if account DD% hits this value. 0 = disabled.
Breakeven After N 0 Moves each position SL to open price after N orders. 0 = disabled.
Hard SL Pips 0 Per-position stop loss placed at open. 0 = disabled.
Max Trade Duration (h) 0 Force-closes series after X hours open. 0 = disabled.
Recovery Mode false Increases next entry lots after a losing series.
Recovery Multiplier 1.5 Lot multiplier applied to first order in recovery.
Partial Close false Closes a % of position at target; trails the rest.
Partial Close % 50 Percentage of each position closed at partial target.

Entry Filters

Parameter Default Description
Max Spread Points 0 Blocks entries if spread exceeds this value. 0 = disabled.
Session Open Hour 0 Server hour at which EA begins new entries.
Session Close Hour 24 Server hour at which EA stops new entries.
Trade Mon–Fri true Toggle trading on each weekday independently.
Confirm TF Current Higher TF for MA confirmation. Current = disabled.
Confirm MA Period 50 MA period used on the confirmation timeframe.

Indicators

Parameter Default Description
MA Periods (J/M/S) 21 / 50 / 200 Junior, Medium, and Senior Moving Average periods.
MA Method SMA SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA — applies to all three MAs.
MA Price Close Price type used in MA calculation.
Buy/Sell Direction BuyBelowSellAbove Contrarian or trend-following entry direction.
MA Timeframe Current Timeframe for all three Moving Averages.
RSI Period / TF 14 / H1 RSI indicator period and timeframe.
Buy Level / Sell Level 80 / 20 RSI level limits blocking new entries. 0 = disabled.
ADX Period / Level 14 / 34 ADX strength filter. Entries require ADX above level. 0 = disabled.
ATR Period 20 Average True Range calculation period.
Distance Multiplier 3 Each averaging order placed at ATR × this value from previous entry.
Trailing Stop Points 0 Activates trailing after profit target hit. 0 = instant close.
Start Hedging After # 0 Opens counter-direction hedge after N orders. 0 = disabled.
Close All If Equity 0 Absolute equity floor — closes all and removes EA. 0 = disabled.
Stop After Series false EA removes itself after current series closes.
Alert / Push Notify false MT5 popup alert and push notification on open/close.

▶ Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 for optimal signal filtering.
  • Pairs: Primary: EURUSD. Secondary: USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
  • Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
  • Backtest data: Dukascopy historical data for highest quality results.

▶ What's New in v2.0

Bugs Fixed:

  • getLastPositionByDirection() always returned 0 — hedging was silently disabled in v1.x
  • UpdatePosition() now correctly tracks worst adverse open price per series direction
  • ClosePosition() and GetOrdersTotal() off-by-one loop errors corrected
  • iTime() infinite recursion bug eliminated

New Features (28): % risk lot sizing · Max orders hard cap · Max drawdown % · Breakeven after N · Hard SL per position · Max series duration · Recovery mode · Anti-Martingale mode · Fixed Lots mode · Spread filter · Session hour inputs · Day-of-week filters · Higher TF MA confirmation · Partial close · CSV trade log · 8-variable dashboard · Alert system · Push notifications · Input validation on startup

⚠ Risk Warning: Trading with averaging strategies involves substantial risk. The 41-year backtest demonstrates historical resilience but does not guarantee future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live. Set files are included in the ZIP attached to the first comment of this listing.

Unlimited License — $299 one-time

Questions? Contact via the MQL5 private message system.

Recommended products
Munna Aurion
Md Ettiza
Experts
MUNNA Aurion – Free Edition MUNNA Aurion Free Edition is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a simple, reliable, and rule-based trading experience on XAUUSD (Gold). This version is designed to help traders learn, evaluate strategies, and experience the MUNNA Aurion trading system without any cost. The primary objective of this Free Edition is to provide a stable and beginner-friendly trading solution while introducing the core philosophy behind the MUNNA Aurion e
FREE
Currency Trailing Gold MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
HolyGrail All in One MT5
Yasir Zaidi
1 (1)
Experts
Arguably THE MOST PROFITABLE SYSTEM..... WITH EXTREMELY ::::::::::TIGHT STOPLOSS::::::: Introduction PRICE of only 399/- (Only the first month) - Extremely   TIGHT STOP LOSS   on EVERY TRADE - EXTREMELY HIGH WIN RATIO STILL   :::::::::: 90% ::::::::::::: -   SUPER HIGH PROFITS   ::::::::::: BACK TEST 13 years :::::::::::: See screenshots for Backtest results -   QUICK SCALPING ... TIGHT SCALPING... IS THE HOLY GRAIL of All Systems   as it has EVERYTHING - 90% WIN RATE - Super high return  - Q
Breakthrough Level EA
Khalakuzzaman Shaon
Experts
Level EA – Intelligent Price Level Trading for MetaTrader 5  Level EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade high-probability market levels using an embedded proprietary level detection engine. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on external custom indicators, Level EA performs all calculations internally, making installation simple, execution faster, and trading more reliable. Built for traders who value precision, flexibility, and automation
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.13 (8)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
EvolutionaryTrader
Dipak Dilip Reddy
5 (1)
Experts
The provided code is an example of an Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5, a programming language used for creating algorithmic trading systems in MetaTrader 5. Here is a breakdown of the code: The code begins with various input parameters and settings defined using the input keyword. These parameters allow customization of the EA's behavior, such as entry lots, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters. Several constant values and variables are declared, including session time setting
FREE
True Anti Spikes EA
Gloria Sarpong
Experts
TRUE ANTI-SPIKES EA  NB: Join the channel for more setfiles and more update on products. Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/automated_TLabs  True Spikes EA is an automated MT5 trading robot built to capture high-probability spike moves on synthetic volatility markets.   It is optimized for:   - Boom indices   - Crash indices   - Weltrade indices (broker symbol availability/naming may vary) To purchase source code of this expert advisor contact:  Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com Telegram Channe
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
MartiMax Pro
Dorian Okan Froissart
Experts
Take Control with a Versatile and Effective Expert Advisor MartiMax Pro stands out for its elaborate trading strategy and extensive backtesting history. Indeed, the backtests show a very promising growth curve with well-controlled drawdowns. One of the key elements that makes MartiMax Pro unique is its integrated martingale system. Unlike traditional martingales, which are often criticized for their risky management, our system has been specially designed to enhance risk management. By intellig
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA Product Overview NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA is an automated trading program designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor analyzes price movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market and executes trades according to predefined algorithmic rules. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes positions based on market conditions and user-defined parameters. This product is a trading tool for MetaTrader and operates according to programmed trading l
FREE
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
Quantum Grid Gold EA
Alisten A
Experts
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Quantum Grid Gold EA v1.8  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for  XAUUSD (Gold)  on MetaTrader 5. A self-selecting triple-strategy engine adapts to trending, breakout, and ranging conditions automatically. All positions are managed as one unified basket — closed together at a defined USD profit or loss target for clean, controlled risk on every cycle. Key Features Triple Strategy Engine  — Trend
FREE
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Dual Signal Scalper
Davut Ozcan
Experts
Optimal timeframe and symbol: M1 on EURUSD This Expert Advisor is designed to work best on 1-minute charts, EURUSD . It also runs on other symbols/timeframes, but the first choice is EURUSD M1 for signal density and testing. Overview ADX+RSI Scalper is an automated trading system that uses two confirmations: ADX for trend strength/direction and RSI for overbought/oversold crosses at bar close. Signals are generated on closed candles only. How it works Trend filter (ADX): – Long when ADX ≥ MinAD
FREE
LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
FREE
Gold Sniping
Nguyen Chung
Experts
GOLD SNIPING FREE – Precision Gold Trading EA Gold Sniping FREE is a completely free Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who prefer precise trend-following entries and automated trade management. The EA combines fast EMA crossover signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation to capture high-probability market movements while maintaining simple and efficient risk control. Key Features Completely FREE to use Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) EMA crossover entry system Dail
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.48 (143)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
More from author
Averaging Scalper
Darijo Milicevic
5 (1)
Experts
AVERAGING SCALPER v2.0 — MetaTrader 4 ATR-ADAPTIVE AVERAGING ENGINE • MULTI-LAYER SIGNAL FILTER • 28 NEW FEATURES 41-Year EURUSD Historical Backtest (1973–2014) • Default Settings • $10,000 Balance "Survive 41 years of markets. Thrive in the next." User Guide: Attached as a ZIP file in the first comment of this listing. 41 Years BACKTESTED 1973 – 2014 EURUSD PRIMARY PAIR Default Settings ATR-Grid VOLATILITY SYNC Adaptive Spacing v2.0 STABILITY UPGRADE 28 New Features Overview Averaging Sca
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review