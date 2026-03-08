Averaging Scalper MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 March 2026
- Activations: 8
AVERAGING SCALPER v2.0 — MetaTrader 5
ATR-ADAPTIVE AVERAGING ENGINE • MULTI-LAYER SIGNAL FILTER • 28 NEW FEATURES
41-Year EURUSD Historical Backtest (1973–2014) • Default Settings • $10,000 Balance
"Survive 41 years of markets. Thrive in the next."
📚 User Guide: Attached as a ZIP file in the first comment of this listing.
|
41 Years
BACKTESTED
1973 – 2014
|
EURUSD
PRIMARY PAIR
Default Settings
|
ATR-Grid
VOLATILITY SYNC
Adaptive Spacing
|
v2.0
STABILITY UPGRADE
28 New Features
▶ Overview
Averaging Scalper v2.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It moves beyond fixed-distance grid bots by using an ATR-Adaptive Averaging Engine that reads real-time volatility to set the distance between averaging orders — wider in volatile conditions, tighter in calm trends.
Version 2.0 has been rebuilt from the ground up: 4 critical bugs from v1.x have been fixed (including a hedging logic bug that silently disabled that feature), and 28 professional-grade features have been added. Stress-tested across 41 years of EURUSD historical data on default settings.
▶ Core Advantages
|✅ Volatility Intelligence: ATR-based grid spacing — no fixed pip distance.
|✅ 3 Averaging Modes: Martingale, Fixed Lot, or Anti-Martingale.
|✅ Hard Risk Cap: Max orders per series + max drawdown % auto-close.
|✅ HTF Confirmation: Optional higher timeframe MA trend filter.
|✅ Recovery System: Auto-adjusts lots after a losing series.
|✅ News Safety: Spread filter blocks entries during liquidity gaps.
|✅ Session Control: Hour range + per-day-of-week filters.
|✅ Partial Close: Bank profit at target, trail the remainder.
|✅ Breakeven Auto: Moves SL to entry after N averaging orders.
|✅ CSV Trade Log: Every trade exported to file automatically.
|✅ Live Dashboard: 8 real-time stats displayed on the chart.
|✅ % Risk Sizing: Lots calculated automatically from account balance.
▶ How It Works
|1
|Entry Signal
Three Moving Averages must align in the configured direction. The signal is confirmed by RSI and ADX strength. A spread filter prevents entries during news spikes.
|2
|ATR-Based Averaging
If price moves against the position, new orders open at a distance of ATR × Distance Multiplier from the previous entry. The grid automatically widens in volatile conditions.
|3
|Smart Lot Sizing
Three modes: Martingale (multiplies at order thresholds), Fixed Lots (same size every order — safest), Anti-Martingale (reduces as the series deepens). Or use % Risk for automatic sizing.
|4
|Exit & Reset
The series closes when combined pips profit reaches your target. Optional trailing stop, partial close, and breakeven available. The EA resets instantly for the next entry.
|5
|Multi-Layer Protection
Running continuously: max drawdown %, absolute equity floor, max orders per series, max series duration, hard SL per position, and recovery mode after a loss.
▶ Input Parameters
Expert Properties
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Entry Lots
|0.01
|Base lot size for first entry and averaging orders.
|Profit Target (pips)
|54
|Combined pips profit to trigger basket close.
|Trade Mode
|Long & Short
|Long and Short / Long Only / Short Only.
|Entry Lots Multiplier
|2
|In Martingale mode, lot size multiplied at orders 10, 15, 20, 25.
|Magic Number
|14442341
|Unique EA ID — change when running multiple instances.
Risk Management
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Use % Risk Lot Sizing
|false
|Auto-calculates lots as % of balance ÷ profit target.
|Risk %
|1.0
|% of balance risked per initial entry when % sizing is on.
|Averaging Type
|Martingale
|Martingale / Fixed Lots / Anti-Martingale.
|Max Orders Per Series
|30
|Hard cap on averaging depth. Strongly recommended.
|Max Drawdown %
|0
|Closes all if account DD% hits this value. 0 = disabled.
|Breakeven After N
|0
|Moves each position SL to open price after N orders. 0 = disabled.
|Hard SL Pips
|0
|Per-position stop loss placed at open. 0 = disabled.
|Max Trade Duration (h)
|0
|Force-closes series after X hours open. 0 = disabled.
|Recovery Mode
|false
|Increases next entry lots after a losing series.
|Recovery Multiplier
|1.5
|Lot multiplier applied to first order in recovery.
|Partial Close
|false
|Closes a % of position at target; trails the rest.
|Partial Close %
|50
|Percentage of each position closed at partial target.
Entry Filters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Max Spread Points
|0
|Blocks entries if spread exceeds this value. 0 = disabled.
|Session Open Hour
|0
|Server hour at which EA begins new entries.
|Session Close Hour
|24
|Server hour at which EA stops new entries.
|Trade Mon–Fri
|true
|Toggle trading on each weekday independently.
|Confirm TF
|Current
|Higher TF for MA confirmation. Current = disabled.
|Confirm MA Period
|50
|MA period used on the confirmation timeframe.
Indicators
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|MA Periods (J/M/S)
|21 / 50 / 200
|Junior, Medium, and Senior Moving Average periods.
|MA Method
|SMA
|SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA — applies to all three MAs.
|MA Price
|Close
|Price type used in MA calculation.
|Buy/Sell Direction
|BuyBelowSellAbove
|Contrarian or trend-following entry direction.
|MA Timeframe
|Current
|Timeframe for all three Moving Averages.
|RSI Period / TF
|14 / H1
|RSI indicator period and timeframe.
|Buy Level / Sell Level
|80 / 20
|RSI level limits blocking new entries. 0 = disabled.
|ADX Period / Level
|14 / 34
|ADX strength filter. Entries require ADX above level. 0 = disabled.
|ATR Period
|20
|Average True Range calculation period.
|Distance Multiplier
|3
|Each averaging order placed at ATR × this value from previous entry.
|Trailing Stop Points
|0
|Activates trailing after profit target hit. 0 = instant close.
|Start Hedging After #
|0
|Opens counter-direction hedge after N orders. 0 = disabled.
|Close All If Equity
|0
|Absolute equity floor — closes all and removes EA. 0 = disabled.
|Stop After Series
|false
|EA removes itself after current series closes.
|Alert / Push Notify
|false
|MT5 popup alert and push notification on open/close.
▶ Recommendations
- Timeframe: M5 or M15 for optimal signal filtering.
- Pairs: Primary: EURUSD. Secondary: USDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY.
- Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended.
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
- Backtest data: Dukascopy historical data for highest quality results.
▶ What's New in v2.0
Bugs Fixed:
- getLastPositionByDirection() always returned 0 — hedging was silently disabled in v1.x
- UpdatePosition() now correctly tracks worst adverse open price per series direction
- ClosePosition() and GetOrdersTotal() off-by-one loop errors corrected
- iTime() infinite recursion bug eliminated
New Features (28): % risk lot sizing · Max orders hard cap · Max drawdown % · Breakeven after N · Hard SL per position · Max series duration · Recovery mode · Anti-Martingale mode · Fixed Lots mode · Spread filter · Session hour inputs · Day-of-week filters · Higher TF MA confirmation · Partial close · CSV trade log · 8-variable dashboard · Alert system · Push notifications · Input validation on startup
⚠ Risk Warning: Trading with averaging strategies involves substantial risk. The 41-year backtest demonstrates historical resilience but does not guarantee future results. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live. Set files are included in the ZIP attached to the first comment of this listing.
Unlimited License — $299 one-time
Questions? Contact via the MQL5 private message system.