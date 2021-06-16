Jerry Moon

JERRY MOON is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe on RAW or Standard accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs.

In the algorithm of the robot, JM uses SMA and MACD as basic strategies. Based on market movements, JM will analyze and give appropriate entry points according to the trend.

Recommended minimum balance requirement is USD 200$ for ECN accounts (LOW SPREAD). 

Recommended timeframe: M5 


PLEASE SETUP ""THOUSANDS MODE"" FALSE

Recommended currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

File config with "high risk, normal risk and low risk" can find it in the comments


Expert Parameters:

Lots: JM will enter a fixed number of lots and not change if Auto lot has parameter FALSE

OpenAutoLots: There are 2 options, TRUE or FALSE

Take Profit: The default profit in pips for orders.

Max Orders: max number of orders opened at a time 

InitAutolots, Auto lotsize and Max lots: works when Autolots TRUE


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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