JERRY MOON is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, M5 timeframe on RAW or Standard accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs.





In the algorithm of the robot, JM uses SMA and MACD as basic strategies. Based on market movements, JM will analyze and give appropriate entry points according to the trend.

Recommended minimum balance requirement is USD 200$ for ECN accounts (LOW SPREAD). Recommended timeframe: M5



PLEASE SETUP ""THOUSANDS MODE"" FALSE Recommended currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD File config with "high risk, normal risk and low risk" can find it in the comments



Expert Parameters:





Lots: JM will enter a fixed number of lots and not change if Auto lot has parameter FALSE





OpenAutoLots: There are 2 options, TRUE or FALSE





Take Profit: The default profit in pips for orders.





Max Orders: max number of orders opened at a time





InitAutolots, Auto lotsize and Max lots: works when Autolots TRUE







